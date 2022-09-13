This past weekend, Kansas men’s basketball held its annual fantasy camp with head coach Bill Self in an effort to raise money for the men’s basketball program. This fantasy experience, sponsored by Pro Camps, allows men and women to pay to participate in a three-day tournament, which included meals, trainers, and one-on-one practices with current Kansas basketball players.
That’s not the only thing these donors get to experience —the weekend included special guest appearances from journalist Maria Taylor, former Kansas guard Devonté Graham, and former coach Jerry Wainwright.
“You all are a part of us, and one thing I’ve learned is that it actually feels good to tell other men that you love ‘em.” Self said to the campers.
The camp began Thursday, Sept. 8 during a private dinner at Jefferson's with Kansas coaching staff. On Friday, the campers went through an orientation and draft process where they were placed on their respective teams.
Each team included a head coach and a general manager. The coaching staff consisted of current Kansas players, including senior Jalen Wilson, sophomore Bobby Pettiford and sophomore KJ Adams. Jerry Wainwright was the general manager of Adams’ team, which was named ‘Team Mason’ in honor of former Kansas player Frank Mason, while Graham was the general manager of his team, Team Graham. The camp also featured various others in the role of general manager.
On Friday, the campers also got to experience a private event at entrepreneur and realtor Doug Compton’s ranch, where they saw his pet goats and garage of old-school cars. The night included words from Self, Taylor, and other guests, and featured a social hour with Kansas basketball players, coaching staff and interns of the McLendon Foundation.
Saturday was the night of the banquet dinner, where they are offered a meal and the chance to take part in an auction of different items, such as a basketball with a Bill Self autograph, and tickets to future KU games which a meet and greet opportunities with special guests, and much more. The night consisted of watching Kansas football beat West Virginia, a Family Feud game between current Kansas players, and a few words from Self.
Campers who have played in the fantasy camp multiple times received a little bit more than everyone else as a token of appreciation. Fourth-year campers received their own banners and a picture of said banners hanging in the rafters. Fifth-year players received their own “Rules of Basketball” by James Naismith, and more. At the end of the event, Self expressed his gratitude to the donors, former players and his coaching staff, but he also encouraged his team to really appreciate the veracity of the people in that room that made this weekend special.
Self also took the time to speak on what it takes to be a winning team.
“The pie is big enough for everyone, there are no room for egos,” Self said to his team.
On Sunday, the last day of the event, each team competed in “The Final Four,” where they had a chance to play against each other for a chance to cut a piece of the basketball net and win a trophy as members of the coaching staff watched.
Graham said he keeps coming back because he wants to show the campers he cares just as much as they do.
“Because this place is so special, and I know it means a lot to the campers, and they honor me by giving me my own team, so I try to come and show them the same love that they show me,” Graham said.
However, Team Mason ended up winning the tournament and received individual photos with Coach Self and their trophies.