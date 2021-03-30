Kansas men's basketball has picked up a commitment from class of 2021 four-star guard Bobby Pettiford Jr., per Tipton Edits.
Breaking: 2021 four-star Bobby Pettiford has committed to Kansas, he tells me. Kansas now has the #5 Ranked Recruiting Class for 2021. @BobbyPettiford pic.twitter.com/WWkpScRglM— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) March 30, 2021
Pettiford, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound point guard out of South Granville of Business and Global Communication High School in Creedmoor, North Carolina, de-committed from Louisville on March 20.
Pettiford chose Kansas over Louisville, East Carolina, High Point, Maryland, North Carolina A&T, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Providence, Tulsa, UNC Wilmington and Virginia Tech, among others.
He picked up an offer from KU on March 29 after a virtual meeting with head coach Bill Self.
Ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 13 point guard and No. 91 overall prospect in the class of 2021, Pettiford joins JUCO big Sydney Curry and four-star forwards K.J. Adams and Zachary Clemence in KU's 2021 recruiting class.
Kansas now has the nation's No. 20-ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2021.