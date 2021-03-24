Just days after Kansas men's basketball's 2020-21 season came to an end, the Jayhawks are already looking to bolster its roster for next season in the form of Northeastern transfer guard Tyson Walker.
Northeastern guard Tyson Walker told @Stadium he will make a decision this weekend between Maryland, Michigan St, Texas, Kansas, Vanderbilt and Miami. Absolutely love Walker’s game. Sophomore guard averaged 18.8 ppg last season.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 24, 2021
Walker will be making his college decision this weekend, choosing between KU, Maryland, Michigan State, Texas, Vanderbilt, and Miami, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium.
The 6-foot, 162-pound point guard out of Westbury, New York, averaged 18.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 19 games played as a sophomore during the 2020-21 season, earning First-Team All-CAA honors.
Walker has three years of eligibility remaining.
Kansas currently has the nation's No. 22-ranked recruiting class in 2021, per 247Sports, with commitments from JUCO forward Sydney Curry and four-star forwards Zach Clemence and K.J. Adams.
KU also has the nation's No. 2-ranked recruiting class in 2022, with four-star forward Gradey Dick and four-star guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. already in the fold.