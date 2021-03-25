Kansas men’s basketball posted an all-time high of eight best players to 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced on Tuesday. This is the most players for Kansas on the list in the 25 year history of the conference.
The eight players that made the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 first team are juniors David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji, sophomore Christian Braun, redshirt freshman Dajuan Harris Jr., and redshirt senior Mitch Lightfoot. Redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson, senior Marcus Garrett, and senior Chris Teahan made Academic All-Big 12 second team.
The first team members had to receive at least a 3.20 grade point average while the second team members had to receive at least a 3.00 grade point average. Each member also had to participate in at least 20 games while freshman and transfers are not eligible in the first year of academic residence. Seniors who have participated for at least two years and have met the necessary criteria are also eligible.
Prior to eight Jayhawks being named this year, the most that Kansas men’s basketball has had is five players in 1997 and 2006. Since the Big 12 was established in 1996, Kansas leads the conference in Academic Big 12 honorees with 70 players being named.
Texas is second with 67 and Iowa State is third with 57 honorees. 35 of those honorees for Kansas have been under coach Bill Self when he took over in 2003.