Kansas men’s basketball held on for a 65-61 win over North Dakota State at home, narrowly avoiding a massive upset Saturday.
The wear on the Jayhawks was apparent, as this was Kansas’ fifth game in the last 10 days, as well as the third game this week.
Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks 14 points and 15 rebounds. Junior guard Ochai Agbaji added 13 points and three rebounds, and transfer junior guard Tyon Grant-Foster came up big off the bench with eight points and eight rebounds.
The Jayhawks started out behind the Bison and continued to be in the hole the rest of the first half. Thanks to contributions from sophomore guard Christian Braun and Agbaji, Kansas was able to stay within striking distance. Agbaji led the Jayhawks with a team-high nine points in the first half, while Braun added seven points and four rebounds.
Early turnovers and a lackluster defense by Kansas were the main reasons North Dakota State wouldn’t go away.
Kansas managed to take the lead with under three minutes left in the first half, but the Jayhawks weren’t able to build on it. Kansas junior forward David McCormack scored just three points in the first half, a departure from his 17-point showing against Washburn on Thursday.
Senior guard Marcus Garrett also didn’t show up on the scoreboard until a made layup with under a minute left in the first half.
Kansas limped into halftime with a 35-33 lead.
Junior guard Tyree Eady led the Bison with nine points and three rebounds, while junior guard Jaxon Knotek added five points in the first half.
Kansas’ halftime lead didn’t last long after North Dakota State went on a 13-2 run to start the second half. Agbaji finally ended the run and revitalized the Jayhawks’ offense with a crucial three-pointer with 14 minutes left to play.
North Dakota State continued to put the pressure on Kansas throughout the second half, forcing Kansas turnovers and capitalizing off fouls. The Jayhawks finished with 11 turnovers in the game.
But despite Kansas shooting 31% from the field and 25% from three-point range in the second half, the Jayhawks found answers on offense when they needed them most.
After both teams endured a scoring drought, Grant-Foster got a layup to go with 1:20 left to play, giving Kansas a 62-61 lead. Following the layup, North Dakota State turned the ball over, but Garrett missed the layup on the other end.
The Bison called a quick timeout with 37 seconds left to play, but North Dakota State couldn’t get its final two shots to fall. After the first miss, the Bison were forced to foul, sending Braun to the line. Braun sank two free throws, and Grant-Foster blocked North Dakota State’s final shot attempt with 10 seconds to play.
And on the other end, Agbaji hit a free throw to ice the game and avoid the upset.
Kansas will next play No. 9 Creighton at home on Tuesday. About 2,500 fans will be allowed in Allen Fieldhouse, and tipoff is set for 4 p.m.