Kansas men's basketball officially announced the signings of four new players for the 2021-22 season, including Cam Martin, Sydney Curry, Joseph Yesufu and Kyle Cuffe Jr..
Martin, a 6-foot-9, 240-pound power forward out of Missouri Southern State University, signed his financial aid agreement to play at Kansas on Wednesday.
“Cam is going to bring a lot of versatility to our frontcourt, allowing us to play with space and size,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said. “Jeff Boschee runs a solid program at Missouri Southern and knows exactly what it takes to play at this level. We’re very excited that Cam is coming to Kansas and look forward to the positive impact he will have on this team.”
Martin, who committed to Kansas on March 31, is a two-time Division II All-American. He averaged 25.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game during the 2020-21 season under former Kansas standout guard Jeff Boschee.
Curry, a 6-foot-8, 260-pound power forward out of John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois, signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.
He originally committed to Kansas last November and will have two years of eligibility at KU.
“Sydney is going to bring size, strength and athleticism to our frontcourt, giving us another rim protector,” Self said. “He’s a big man that can play above the rim and has shown the ability to have a big presence inside. Sydney has been developed very well while at Logan and is making a big impact as they continue to play in the upcoming JUCO national tournament.”
Through 19 games this season, Curry has averaged 13.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game on 68.8% shooting.
Yesufu, a 6-foot, 180-pound point guard out of Drake University, signed his financial aid agreement to play at KU on Wednesday.
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
“Joseph is an explosive, dynamic scoring guard that will allow us to play an up-tempo, aggressive style on both ends of the floor,” Self said. “He ended last season playing at a high level, including winning an NCAA tournament game and propelling Drake to a great season.”
Yesufu averaged 12.8 points per game during the 2020-21 season before catching fire at the end of the season.
Over Drake's final nine games, Yesufu averaged 23.2 points per game with two 30-point performances.
He was named 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Sixth Man of the Year and was chosen to the league’s all-bench and most improved teams. He was also named to the 2021 MVC All-Tournament and was a league scholar athlete.
In a surprise move Thursday, Kansas Athletics announced the signing of Kyle Cuffe Jr., a 6-foot-2, 180-pound point guard out of Blair Academy in Blairstown Township, New Jersey.
Cuffe was originally expected to be a part of Kansas' 2022 recruiting class, before reclassifying to join the Jayhawks in the fall.
“Kyle is a young man that has great upside and the determination to be a great player,” Self said. “He’s an explosive athlete that makes plays on both ends of the floor. His father, Kyle Sr., was a great player at St. John’s and has been instrumental in Kyle’s development. He is already a well-prepared player coming from a powerhouse school like Blair Academy under the excellent tutelage of Joe Mantegna.”
Kansas currently has the nation's No. 6-ranked recruiting class in 2021, according to 247Sports.com.
KU is bringing in two early signees in four-star forwards K.J. Adams and Zachary Clemence and also have a commitment from four-star guard Bobby Pettiford Jr., who is expected to sign his National Letter of Intent in the coming weeks.