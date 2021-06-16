As college basketball recruiting returns to in-person visits over the coming weeks and months, Kansas men’s basketball is once again back at the recruiting trail.
Another step of a return to normalcy in recruiting came at midnight on Tuesday, when that signaled the start of when college basketball coaches are allowed to talk with recruits in the class of 2023. Kansas reached out to multiple recruits on Tuesday morning, and more are expected to get reached out in the coming days and weeks.
One of those recruits include four-star guard Bryson Warren. Currently ranked the No. 1 player in Arkansas for the class of 2023, Warren was offered by the Jayhawks on May 24 and then took an unofficial visit to Lawrence back on Sunday. Along with Kansas, he is being recruited by over 20 schools, including Arkansas, Arizona State, and Tennessee.
In a call with assistant coach Jeremy Case, Warren described that he is continuing to build the relationship with the Kansas coaching staff.
“He looks forward to building this relationship,” Warren said. “They already offered, but he still wanted to give me a call and said that he has to get me on an official soon.”
Along with Warren, Kansas has reached out to guard Maki Johnson out of Teays Valley Christian School in West Virginia. Johnson was also reached out by Kentucky and Michigan State, among others. Kansas also contacted forward Omaha Biliew as he has heard from schools such as Gonzaga and Ohio State.
The coaching staff also reached out to centers Jazz Gardner and Brandon Garrison, who picked up an offer from Kansas on Tuesday. Additionally, forward Brandon Gardner also was offered by the Jayhawk program on Tuesday.
Tuesday is only the start in recruiting for the class of 2023, and the Jayhawks will look to host official visits and hand out more offers throughout the summer.