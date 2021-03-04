Men's Basketball vs UTEP

Senior guard Marcus Garrett looks to pass the ball. Kansas defeated UTEP 67-62 on Thursday March 4.

 Emma Pravecek/UDK

Kansas men’s basketball avoided the upset against unranked UTEP Thursday with a 67-62 win at Allen Fieldhouse. 

Junior guard Ochai Agbaji led the way for Kansas with 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting (3-for-6 from 3PT). 

After a slow start, junior forward David McCormack got going late, scoring 16 of his 18 points in the second half. 

The Jayhawks struggled to get going early on, going 1-for-11 from the field through the first seven minutes of the game. 

It was the Bryson Williams show in the first half as the UTEP entered halftime with a 34-20 lead. Williams racked up 13 points on 6-for-14 shooting while grabbing eight rebounds. 

On the defensive end, Williams held David McCormack to just two first half points on 1-for-6 shooting. 

Ochai Agbaji was the one bright spot for Kansas in the first half, scoring 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting, including a 2-for-4 mark from long range. 

Kansas was outrebounded 23-18 in the first half, with UTEP scoring 16 points in the paint and eight second chance points. 

The Jayhawks entered the second half trailing 34-20, with UTEP in full control. 

KU’s problems continued early in the second half, as the Jayhawks trailed 44-31 with 15:26 left in the game. 

UTEP’s largest lead of the game came with 16:52 remaining as Williams hit a three to put the Miners up 15. 

After an Agbaji and-one, Keonte Kennedy put UTEP back up 15 with 15:44 remaining. 

Kansas cut the lead to single digits at 50-42 as senior guard Marcus Garrett hit two free throws with 10:43 remaining. 

After an official TV timeout with 7:10 remaining, Kansas went on an 8-0 run as Kansas trailed 55-54 with 5:19 remaining. 

Kansas and UTEP traded blows as UTEP led 60-59 with 2:54 remaining, before a McCormack and-one put the Jayhawks up by two. 

The final blow of the game came with 21 seconds remaining as Garrett made a layup to put Kansas up 64-62. 

After some late-game free throws, Kansas took home the victory 67-62. 

Garrett joined McCormack and Agbaji as the third Jayhawk in double-figures with 11 points on 3-for-9 shooting. He also added five assists and four steals. 

Williams cooled down for UTEP in the second-half, finishing with  a game-high 23 points on 9-for-19 shooting with 13 rebounds. 

No. 13 Kansas closes out the regular season with a 19-8 record, as the Big 12 Tournament is set to take place March 10-13 in Kansas City, Missouri.