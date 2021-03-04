Kansas men’s basketball avoided the upset against unranked UTEP Thursday with a 67-62 win at Allen Fieldhouse.
Junior guard Ochai Agbaji led the way for Kansas with 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting (3-for-6 from 3PT).
After a slow start, junior forward David McCormack got going late, scoring 16 of his 18 points in the second half.
The Jayhawks struggled to get going early on, going 1-for-11 from the field through the first seven minutes of the game.
It was the Bryson Williams show in the first half as the UTEP entered halftime with a 34-20 lead. Williams racked up 13 points on 6-for-14 shooting while grabbing eight rebounds.
On the defensive end, Williams held David McCormack to just two first half points on 1-for-6 shooting.
Ochai Agbaji was the one bright spot for Kansas in the first half, scoring 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting, including a 2-for-4 mark from long range.
Kansas was outrebounded 23-18 in the first half, with UTEP scoring 16 points in the paint and eight second chance points.
The Jayhawks entered the second half trailing 34-20, with UTEP in full control.
KU’s problems continued early in the second half, as the Jayhawks trailed 44-31 with 15:26 left in the game.
UTEP’s largest lead of the game came with 16:52 remaining as Williams hit a three to put the Miners up 15.
After an Agbaji and-one, Keonte Kennedy put UTEP back up 15 with 15:44 remaining.
Kansas cut the lead to single digits at 50-42 as senior guard Marcus Garrett hit two free throws with 10:43 remaining.
After an official TV timeout with 7:10 remaining, Kansas went on an 8-0 run as Kansas trailed 55-54 with 5:19 remaining.
Kansas and UTEP traded blows as UTEP led 60-59 with 2:54 remaining, before a McCormack and-one put the Jayhawks up by two.
The final blow of the game came with 21 seconds remaining as Garrett made a layup to put Kansas up 64-62.
After some late-game free throws, Kansas took home the victory 67-62.
Garrett joined McCormack and Agbaji as the third Jayhawk in double-figures with 11 points on 3-for-9 shooting. He also added five assists and four steals.
Williams cooled down for UTEP in the second-half, finishing with a game-high 23 points on 9-for-19 shooting with 13 rebounds.
No. 13 Kansas closes out the regular season with a 19-8 record, as the Big 12 Tournament is set to take place March 10-13 in Kansas City, Missouri.