There was a lid on the basket in Manhattan Wednesday night, but Kansas men’s basketball managed to come away with its fourth-straight win, defeating Kansas State 59-41.
Offensive struggles were a story throughout for both teams, as Kansas shot 46% from the floor compared to the Wildcats 31% clip. The Jayhawks also held the Wildcats to 3-of-24 shooting from three point range, marking the second-least points allowed in the Bill Self era.
Senior guard Marcus Garrett led Kansas in scoring with 14 points and knocked in two three-pointers. Redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson followed with 11 points, all of which were scored in the first half.
Both junior guard Ochai Agbaji and junior forward David McCormack had quiet games with nine and eight points, respectively.
Kansas started off the game with a bang, as Agbaji slammed home an alley oop just 12 seconds in, freshman center Davion Bradford followed up and tied the game for the Wildcats with a dunk.
The Jayhawks then sparked off on a 8-0 run, led by four points from Wilson. Kansas’ defense was stout early on and there was a hand in the face of nearly every Wildcat shooter, leading to a 6:44 scoring drought by Kansas State. The drought finally ended with a contested mid-range make from sophomore forward Antonio Gordon to put the score at 10-4.
Wilson continued to be aggressive, scoring a nice driving layup. Garrett followed with two free throw makes, and Kansas State sophomore guard Dajuan Gordon made two straight layups to make it 14-8 with 9:31 left in the game.
Both offenses came to a standstill midway through the first half. Kansas failed to score for over four minutes and finally found the bottom of the basket after redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris tipped in an attempted Agbaji put-back from Harris’ own miss.
The Wildcats scored five points during the drought to bring the score to 16-11 with 5:32 left in the first half. Wilson continued to stay hot for Kansas and knocked down the first three-pointer of the game for both sides.
With a minute to go in the first half, a blocking foul was called on Agbaji’s driving attempt. The fans didn’t agree with the call, and neither did Bruce Weber, as he was given a technical foul.
The Jayhawks then made 1-of-2 technical free throws and Agbaji knocked down his two shots at the line. Garrett added a layup at the end of the half to give Kansas a 26-17 lead at the break.
Besides Wilson’s 11 first half points, Kansas was just 5-for-15 from the field with 15 points. However, the Jayhawks were able to lock in on defense and managed to hold the Wildcats to 29% shooting in the first half.
Kansas came out of the break continuing with its offensive struggles and missed its first five shots. Two free throws by Braun were the only Kansas points heading into the first media timeout, where the Jayhawks led 28-21.
Freshman guard Bryce Thompson ended another Kansas scoring drought with a jump shot at the elbow. The Wildcats still stayed competitive, though, scoring three quick points before Thompson drove and scored a layup to put Kansas up 34-26 with a little less than 13 minutes remaining.
The Jayhawks started to distance themselves at the mid-way point in the second half, firing off a 10-3 run to extend the lead to 15 points. Two quick fast-break layups by the Wildcats trimmed the score to 44-33.
Kansas sparked another short 10-2 run, featuring two three-point makes from Garrett and Agbaji to extend the lead to 19 points with less than four minutes remaining. Even though Kansas State outscored Kansas 6-5 to end the game, the Wildcats were unable to catch up.
Next up for the Jayhawks is a crucial home game against No. 15 Texas Tech Saturday. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.