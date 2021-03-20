Indianapolis, Indiana — Kansas men’s basketball was stunned early on by Eastern Washington, but was able to come up with a strong second half to survive and defeat the Eagles 93-84 inside Farmers Coliseum Saturday afternoon.
The Jayhawks were without redshirt freshman forward and starter Jalen Wilson. Junior forward David McCormack also did not start the game, as he just came back from COVID-19 on Friday.
However, McCormack still gave the Jayhawks 25 crucial minutes — a lot more than he was projected to play — and finished with a team-high 22 points and nine rebounds.
Four other Jayhawks joined McCormack in double figures. Junior guard Ochai Agbaji was right behind the big man with 21 points, followed by senior guard Marcus Garrett with 20 points, redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris with 13 points and sophomore guard Christian Braun with 12 points.
Eastern Washington got off to a quick start with a 9-0 run, forcing Bill Self to call a timeout, thanks to two brothers: sophomore guard Jacob Groves and redshirt junior forward Tanner Groves. These two brothers finished with a crazy 58 combined points, including a game-high 35 points from Tanner.
Kansas got on the board following the timeout with a floater from Garrett. Agbaji followed with a layup shortly after to cut the lead to 9-4.
Harris provided a nice spark for Kansas off the bench early on, scoring a three-pointer and then knocking in a driving floater. His feed to Garrett for an and-one put Kansas down by 15-14, and Garrett took the Jayhawks' first lead of the game on the next possession.
Kansas went on a quick 7-0 run to extend the lead out to 23-17, but Eastern Washington stayed in the game. Out of a timeout, Agbaji threw down a monster slam dunk to give Kansas some momentum and a 28-22 lead with 7:34 left in the first half.
From that point, however, Eastern Washington caught fire on offense — outscoring Kansas 24-10 to close out the half. The Groves brothers were hot from the outside, and the two made three straight threes at one point during the run.
Eastern Washington walked into halftime with a 46-38 lead, and both the Groves brothers had 16 points heading into the break. Kansas was led by Garrett with 12 points in the first half, followed by Agbaji with nine and Harris with eight points.
The biggest difference in the game at the half was three point shooting, as the Eagles shot 7-of-14 from three compared to the Jayhawks 5-of-17 clip.
McCormack started the second half for Kansas, and dunked in the first two points of the half. He then went on to score six straight points after that, almost single-handedly keeping Kansas alive.
Braun knocked in a big three pointer to cut the Eastern Washington lead to five points. However, Tanner Groves responded with a layup to put the score at 56-49 heading into the first media timeout.
Kansas was able to hit some critical three point shots to stay in striking distance, including Thompson’s first three of the game. A post score by Marcus Garrett put the game at 61-57 heading into a timeout.
Groves continued to stay hot, but Kansas was able to hit some key shots, including Harris’ third three-pointer of the game to retake the lead at 64-63 with 9:44 left.
Shortly after, Kansas spurted off on a 7-0 run to extend the lead out to 73-66, forcing an Eastern Washington timeout. McCormack scored two straight baskets in the paint then Garrett added a three pointer and was rather animated after knocking it in.
Kansas flipped a switch down the stretch and dominated the game. Garrett knocked down back-to-back dagger threes then McCormack scored an and-one to give the Jayhawks a comfortable 85-73 lead with 3:26 left.
The Jayhawks were able to close out the game down the stretch by knocking in free throws to survive and advance to the round of 32.
Kansas will face the winner of USC and Drake and play on Monday. Tipoff for Monday is yet to be determined.