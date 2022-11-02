Kansas has self-imposed a suspension for men’s basketball head coach Bill Self ahead of the 2022-2023 college basketball season.
Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend, who was also suspended, will both miss the first four games of the upcoming regular season. The sanctions come as a result from the ongoing NCAA investigation into the Kansas men's basketball program centered around the school’s recruiting practices.
According to Jeff Goodman, Norm Roberts will assume the position of head coach throughout the duration of Self’s suspension.
Self will be absent for the season-opener against Omaha on Nov. 7, as well as home games against North Dakota State and Southern Utah. The most notable game that he will miss is the Champions Classic; a big non-conference matchup against Duke in Indianapolis on Nov. 15.
Self is currently slated to return on Nov. 23 against NC State.