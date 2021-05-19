The first bit of the Kansas men’s basketball schedule was released Wednesday, as Kansas was one of eight teams selected for the Orlando, FL MTE (multi-team event) next season on November 25-28.
A handful of the more respected programs and mid-major teams will be competing this upcoming November. Kansas, Alabama, Miami, Dayton, Iona, North Texas, Belmont and Drake were the teams selected according to multiple sources.
Sources: Kansas, Alabama, Miami, Dayton, Drake, Iona, Belmont, and North Texas will headline an Orlando based MTE next season in November.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 19, 2021
Last time the Jayhawks took on a multi-team event during Thanksgiving, was the 2019 Maui Invitational where the Jayhawks were able to finish those games with success. Kansas eventually took home the tournament title beating top-ranked Dayton in the title game. Additionally, Kansas beat Chaminade and BYU before taking down the Flyers to win the championship.
There will be a lot of talent attending this event with many of these programs having NCAA Tournament experience. Kansas and Alabama were both top ranked teams last season, along with Iona, Drake, and North Texas all being selected for the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Miami and Dayton are also expected to have a much improved season than the previous year.
There are no official dates or times yet to become available as the Kansas schedule is still in the process of being finalized.