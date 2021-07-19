Kansas men’s basketball guard redshirt sophomore Dajuan Harris will play high-level basketball before the 2021-2022 season is set to begin as he was selected to the USA East Coast “red” team on Friday. Harris is one of 10 players selected on this team, with other players including Buddy Boeheim from Syracuse, Joey Baker from Duke, and Evan Battey of Colorado.
The team is coached by former Kansas coach and hall-of-famer Larry Brown and is assisted by Jim Engles of Columbia and Guy Rancourt of Western Connecticut State.
For the USA East Coast “red” team, Harris will look to provide an impact defensively as he did for Kansas last season. Harris will be heading to Spain after having a successful freshman season in Lawrence. He finished second in assists with 65 and provided crucial contributions off the bench, most notably in a 67-62 win over UTEP on March 4. In that game, he scored six points but also had two steals that proved to be more critical for a Kansas comeback win.
The redshirt from Columbia, Missouri, was also named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team in 2021 and also recorded 29 steals last season, which led all non-starters.