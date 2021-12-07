Coming off an impressive 95-75 win over St. John’s last week, Kansas men's basketball players and coach Bill Self have made it clear that cleaning up the defensive play is still priority number one headed into the matchup with UTEP.

The Jayhawks have bounced back well following their unprecedented loss to Dayton in the ESPN events invitational tournament. Kansas won both games following up the loss scoring in the 90s both times. The defense, however, is still giving up points at an alarming rate.

One major positive to take away from the last two wins is the fact that senior forward David McCormack is starting to look like the skilled player many expected him to be.

“He is more calm and under control,” said super-senior Mitch Lightfoot when asked about McCormack's play. “When you are calm it is easier to have the right things happen.”

Another positive from the St. John’s game was junior guard Christian Brown's offensive explosion. Brown was able to put up a career-high 31 points, which earned him the Big 12 player of the week award.

“He was aggressive while being a team player,” said Mitch Lightfoot about Brown's play last week.

With these positives come some unfortunate news relating to freshman guard Bobby Pettiford.

“Bobby is probably sitting out in the area of 4-5 weeks,” said coach Bill Self in a press conference, where he revealed that Pettiford likely has an abdominal strain.

The loss of Pettiford opens the way for sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu to play more minutes. With defense being a major priority right now, this could be a blessing in disguise, considering Yesufu prides himself on defense.

“Teams have been scoring too easy on us,” said Yesufu when asked about how the defensive play has been. “We need to learn to shut things down.”

Yesufu is determined to see defensive improvement and Bill Self believes that Yesufu will be a key contributor in that improvement.

“He is a very good on-the-ball defender,” said Self when talking about Yesufu's defensive play.

Despite Self’s appreciation for Yesufu's defense, he is still overall displeased with the team's overall defense against St. John’s.

“I actually thought it was rotten,” said Self when asked about the defensive play against Saint John's. “But that is only because of the first eight minutes to start the second half.”

Both Self and Lightfoot emphasized that they cannot look over UTEP on Tuesday. UTEP is a team that went to March Madness last year and is returning four starters, according to Self.

The Jayhawks take on the Miners on December 7, at the T-Mobile center in Kansas City, MO. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.