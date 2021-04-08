After one of the most unusual seasons in college basketball history, it’s time to look forward to next season.
In the past month, there's already been a number of coaching changes, commitments from high school seniors and transfer signings, just in time for ESPN to drop its Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2021-22 season.
Coming in at No. 5 on ESPN’s list is the Kansas Jayhawks, sitting behind just Gonzaga, UCLA, Purdue and Ohio State.
"One of the best teams in the country over the final month of the season, Kansas should celebrate Bill Self's lifetime contract with a much more consistent group," ESPN staff writer Jeff Borzello wrote.
The Jayhawks ended the 2020-2021 season ranked No. 12 in the regular season’s final AP poll and was slotted as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
After an early exit in the tournament, Kansas has revamped its roster, while likely maintaining three to four of its starters from last season.
With an incoming recruiting class ranked No. 7 in the nation, according to 247Sports, Kansas has been busy, adding four-star point guard Bobby Pettiford, Drake transfer point guard Joseph Yesufu and Division II All-American power forward Cam Martin since the season’s end.
The Jayhawks also have three early signees in JUCO big Sydney Curry and four-star forwards Zachary Clemence and K.J. Adams.
Kansas was able to make room for these additions due to a number of players leaving the program through the transfer portal.
In a three-day span, Kansas lost freshman center Gethro Muscadin, junior forward Tyon Grant-Foster and sophomore forward Tristan Enaruna, as each decided to put their name in the NCAA transfer portal.
ESPN projects Bill Self’s 2021-22 Kansas squad to roll out a starting lineup featuring redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris Jr., sophomore guard Christian Braun, junior guard Ochai Agbaji, redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson and junior forward David McCormack.