The University of Kansas athletics department formally announced the 2021-22 men's basketball non-conference schedule Tuesday morning.
With similar opponents from years past, the Jayhawks will have another difficult strength of schedule which is something that is familiar to the Jayhawk program and Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self.
"Once again I believe we have put together a non-conference slate that will be a great preparation for our league," Self told Kansas Athletics. "This is a very competitive schedule that I'm sure if we do well, it will enhance our chances for an excellent NCAA Tournament seed."
After an exhibition game against Emporia State on Nov. 3rd, the Jayhawks will once again open the season in the State Farm Champions Classic on Nov. 9. This year’s version of the Champions Classic takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where the Jayhawks will face off against Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans.
From there, the Jayhawks will return home for two matchups against Tarleton State on Nov. 12 and Stony Brook on Nov. 18. Tarleton State, who is coached by former KU assistant Billy Gillispie, was invited back to Allen Fieldhouse as the game between the two last year was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Tarleton State program.
The Jayhawks will then travel to Orlando to compete in the ESPN Events Invitational from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28. Joining KU in the field of eight will be Alabama, Belmont, Dayton, Drake, Iona, Miami, and North Texas.
After departing Orlando, Kansas will travel back to the New York metro area to face off against St. John's in the first of two road games on the schedule on Dec. 2. That event will be in the new UBS Arena in Elmont, New York and will be a part of the 2021 Big East-Big 12 Battle.
Coming back 'home' following the game against the Red Storm, the Jayhawks will face UTEP at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Dec. 7. UTEP will return a very similar team from last year in a game in which the Miners almost upset the Jayhawks inside Allen Fieldhouse.
Finally returning to Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 11, the Jayhawks will renew the Border War with Missouri, in perhaps the most anticipated game on the non-conference schedule. It will be the first regular-season game against the two since 2012 when Missouri was still a member of the Big 12 conference.
The Jayhawks will then face Stephen F. Austin at home on Dec. 18 before traveling to Boulder to face Colorado on Dec. 21. Colorado is coached by former Jayhawk guard Tad Boyle.
Rounding out the year will be a home game against Harvard on Dec. 29.
The Jayhawks will also host this year's matchup of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in January. The date, time, and opponent are still to be determined.