The 2020-21 regular season schedule for Kansas men’s basketball became both clearer and murkier Monday afternoon.
For one, the Big 12 released the men’s basketball conference slate Monday. Kansas will open up conference play on the road against Texas Tech on Dec. 17.
The Jayhawks will face West Virginia (Dec. 22), Texas (Jan. 2), Oklahoma (Jan. 9), Iowa State (Jan. 16), TCU (Jan. 26), Kansas State (Feb. 2), Oklahoma State (Feb. 8), Texas Tech (Feb. 20) and Baylor (Feb. 27) at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas will also face TCU (Jan. 5), Oklahoma State (Jan. 12), Baylor (Jan. 18), Oklahoma (Jan. 23), West Virginia (Feb. 6), Iowa State (Feb. 13), Kansas State (Feb. 16) and Texas (Feb. 22) on the road this season.
We’ve got an *𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱* 2020-21 schedule, folks! And it’s pretty close to complete 🗓More ➝ https://t.co/Hf7aUpYDqg pic.twitter.com/Su6ZNjy9bW— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) October 26, 2020
The 2021 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship will take place March 10-13 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Previously announced non-conference matchups for Kansas include home games against North Dakota State (Dec. 5), Creighton (Dec. 8), Omaha (Dec. 11), and Tarleton State (Dec. 13). The Jayhawks will also face Tennessee on the road in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 30.
Outside of those games, Kansas’ non-conference slate became a bit disheveled Monday. In an exclusive to The Athletic, ESPN announced it will be abandoning the plan of hosting a college basketball bubble in Orlando. The cancellation affects eight of ESPN’s 10 events, including the Champions Classic and Wooden Legacy — two events Kansas is scheduled to play in.
This isn’t the first coronavirus-related shakeup for the Jayhawks’ non-conference slate. Kansas previously postponed the resumption of the Border Showdown with Missouri to the 2021-22 season due to COVID-19 concerns on Oct. 13.
ESPN still plans to relocate the Jimmy V Classic — which features Baylor vs. Illinois, Gonzaga vs. Tennessee — and the Champions Classic, which features Kansas vs. Kentucky and Michigan State vs. Duke. CBS Sports Insider Jon Rothstein reported Monday Indianapolis has emerged as the early favorite to host both events.
Sources: Indianapolis has emerged as the early favorite to host both the Champions Classic and the Jimmy V Classic.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 26, 2020
The cancellation of these early-season events — including the Preseason NIT, Orlando Invitational, Diamond Head Classic, Wooden Legacy, Charleston Classic and Myrtle Beach Invitational — affects over two dozen schools.
It also presents near last-minute scheduling issues, with the NCAA Division I Council naming Nov. 25 as the start date of the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons. The council also limited schools to 25-game regular season schedules.
“We’ve decided to redirect our efforts to be sure the teams have enough time to make other plans,” Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events, told The Athletic. “At the end of the day our bias was toward safety and making sure that what we pulled off was in the best interests of the sport. In the absence of those things, we decided we’re better off letting schools do their own thing.”
Originally, the plan was to resemble the bubble implemented by the NBA this past summer. But ESPN and the participating schools had conflicting views of proper COVID-19 protocols that were to be followed in the Orlando bubble.
According to The Athletic, ESPN planned to follow guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and NCAA, which includes people that test positive for COVID-19 being re-tested 90 days after that person has been medically cleared. This, among other regulations, is much more restrictive than those implemented by individual conferences.
“The 90-day testing protocol became the key sticking point,” Overby said. “Once we laid that out there were individual schools who couldn’t agree because their conference rules are more open-ended with respect to when you test someone again who has contracted the virus.”
Other challenges came when discussing contract tracing and possible quarantining if a player contracted COVID-19 while in Orlando. ESPN initially suggested the players that test positive would quarantine in Orlando for 14 days, but schools wanted the ability to send players that test positive back to their respective schools, according to the report.
Overby said while contact tracing the rest of the affected team and opposing team was discussed, this would not have included isolating the entire affected team for 14 days.
“If this were a normal year and we lost events, I’d be very disappointed,” Overby said. “But in a year where public safety and student-athlete safety is the guiding principle, I’m not going to be disappointed we had to pull the plug on something when there were so many unknowns we couldn’t bridge.”