In its fifth straight road loss, No. 23 Kansas men's basketball put up a solid second-half effort that fell apart in the final minutes.
Continuing to progress from the outside, the Jayhawks found some support from their inside scorer junior forward David McCormack.
McCormack posted 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Finding him inside was a major key for Kansas, however, it seemed less effective in the second half.
McCormack found a pair of personal fouls and a few turnovers, which contributed to Kansas’ inability to protect the ball. Despite the early run in the second half, the Jayhawks couldn’t seem to clean up their offensive play, along with struggles defending three-pointers by the Mountaineers.
Finding McCormack for a quick turn-around shot down low has been the go-to bucket for Kansas. West Virginia’s defense learned to read this quickly, and stopped McCormack's attack on the hoop in the second half.
Despite the tough conclusion, Kansas’ stat sheet wasn’t all that bad. Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said after the game he wasn’t leaving town "feeling negative.”
Kansas is becoming more consistent in scoring, but the real issue lies on the defensive side of the court. Having larger contributors like McCormack coming up on both ends is going to be crucial moving forward.
Struggling to fight their way back into competition, it's looking like Jayhawks will most likely fall out of the AP Top-25 Poll for the first time in 12 years Monday.
After the disappointing loss, Kansas falls to 12-7 and is obviously hungry as they look to find some traction this coming Monday at Allen Fieldhouse against Oklahoma State.