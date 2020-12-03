No. 7 Kansas men’s basketball came out victorious over the Washburn Ichabods 89-54 in the Jayhawks' home opener on Thursday night.
This marked the 48th-straight win in the home opener for Kansas, as well as the 14th-straight win over Washburn.
Kansas shot 52.5% from the field, with four Jayhawks scoring in double figures. Junior forward David McCormack, who shot 7-for-8 from the field, led the way with a team-high 17 points.
Junior guard Ochai Agbaji added 16 points, shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 4-for-6 beyond the arc. Redshirt freshman guard Jalen Wilson scored 13 points and hauled in six rebounds, and freshman Bryce Thompson added 11 points and two rebounds off the bench.
The Jayhawks started off hot going on a 9-0 run in the first four minutes of the game. McCormack began to get his footing back with two dunks in the opening minutes, and finished the first half 5-for-6 with 13 points and three key offensive rebounds.
The Ichabods put up a fight early, consistently staying within striking distance from the Jayhawks in the first 10 minutes of play. Back-to-back three-pointers from senior guard Tyler Geiman cut the deficit to 14-10.
However, the Jayhawks responded by bringing in freshman guard Dajuan Harris and junior guard Tyon Grant-Foster. Harris finished the game with two points and four assists, while Grant-Foster finished with six points and six rebounds.
Kansas continued to struggle to guard Washburn’s three-point shot, but managed to keep them away from the inside with only 14 points in the paint going into halftime.
While the Kansas offense looked a bit hurried against the Washburn defense, the Jayhawks still went into halftime with a 49-32 lead. McCormack led the Jayhawks with 13 points at halftime, and Wilson — building off his strong performance against Kentucky on Tuesday — had 12 points and four rebounds in the first half.
Washburn redshirt freshman guard Levi Braun led the Ichabods with nine points in the first half.
After allowing a Washburn layup coming out of halftime, Kansas started the second half with a 12-0 run, thanks in part to three-pointers from Agbaji and sophomore guard Christian Braun. The run helped the Jayhawks extend their lead over the Ichabods to 63-34.
Finally, Geiman broke the run with a layup, bringing the score 63-36.
Thanks to the large lead, Kansas was able to go deeper into the bench Thursday. Thompson and freshman forward Gethro Muscadin played their first minutes in Allen Fieldhouse as Jayhawks, and senior guard Chris Teahan and freshman guard LaTrell Jossell got to see some playing time late in the game.
To cap off the night, Grant-Foster threw a cross-court pass to Braun for a three-pointer.
The Jayhawks will next face North Dakota State in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 3 p.m.