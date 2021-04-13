Free agency has been in full swing since the conclusion of the college basketball season on April 5.
Pardon me. The transfer portal. Not free agency.
Whichever way you put it, there’s no denying the absurd amount of roster turnover for college basketball — especially for the Kansas Jayhawks — as they have already seen five names enter the portal.
With all the craziness that has unfolded, here’s the second edition of Kansas men’s basketball 2021-22 roster outlook, which will give a detailed outline of how Kansas’ roster may look next season.
Who has transferred out?
The Jayhawks have now seen five players enter the portal after the announcement of freshman guard Bryce Thomson entering today. The others to transfer include junior guard Tyon Grant-Foster, sophomore guard/forward Tristan Enaruna, freshman forward Gethro Muscadin and freshman guard Latrell Jossell.
Realistically speaking, the four besides Thompson, were all moves Kansas needed to make. None of those players had a path to realistic playing time next season, or maybe even the season after that. These transfers gave coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks much-needed help with scholarship numbers, along with a golden opportunity to bring in more top-tier talent.
The Thompson transfer is an interesting one to say the least and sort of compares to former five-star Kansas recruit Quentin Grimes. It's unfortunate KU fans will not be able to see his freshman to sophomore year jump.
Who else could be leaving?
Senior guard Marcus Garrett: The Dallas native has not yet made a decision on whether he will be returning for another year or not. I would expect Garrett to try the NBA Draft process and join a team as an undrafted free agent. That is if Garrett isn’t selected in a loaded 2021 draft class.
Junior guard Ochai Agbaji: The first player to announce he will test the NBA Draft waters was Agbaji on April 8. Certainly, Agbaji is the Jayhawks best NBA prospect going into this draft, but I still see Agbaji coming back for his senior season to improve on his draft stock. Agbaji will have to make that decision by July 19, per NCAA rule.
Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson: Wilson followed Agbaji and announced one day later he will also declare for the 2021 NBA Draft while retaining NCAA eligibility. Again, Wilson is likely just testing the waters to receive NBA feedback. I don’t see him anywhere else but in a KU uniform next season.
Who will be returning?
Let’s say everyone above goes to the NBA. That would leave just six players on the Kansas roster from last season.
Two of those players, senior guard Chris Teahan and sophomore guard Michael Jankovich, aren’t on scholarship. The others — redshirt senior forward Mitch Lightfoot, junior forward David McCormack, sophomore guard Christian Braun and redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris — are all likely to return and will be key contributors.
Like I said earlier, I would still expect Agbaji and Wilson to come back to KU next season. If that happens, Kansas will have a quality pool of returning talent. And even if Agbaji does go to the NBA, Kansas will have guard depth to compensate.
Who’s coming in via recruiting?
Currently, Kansas has two signees in the class of 2021 (four-star forward Zach Clemence and four-star forward KJ Adams) and two hard commits (JUCO transfer forward Sydney Curry and four-star guard Bobby Pettiford Jr.). It is unclear how instant of an impact these prospects will make, but all are certainly capable of producing.
Curry and Pettiford have until August 1, 2021, to sign with Kansas and are expected to do so next week.
Friday we official 💙🖊 @KUHoops— Bobby Pettiford Jr (@BobbyPettiford) April 13, 2021
.@Bigticket_sc plans to sign his National Letter-of-Intent with Kansas on Wednesday. #kubball— JayhawkSlant (@JayhawkSlant) April 13, 2021
The four 2021 commitments gives Kansas the No. 6 class, according to 247sports. In the previous two seasons, Kansas had failed to recruit a top-10 class.
Who has transferred to Kansas?
Cam Martin: The graduate transfer from Missouri Southern State University was a three-time Division II All-American and averaged 25 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last season with the Lions. Martin will provide some post depth and is also a decent outside shooter.
Joseph Yesufu: This team needed a solid scoring point guard option, and Bill Self went out and got one of the best in the market in Yesufu. Last season at Drake, Yesufu averaged 12.8 points and 1.8 assists, and exploded at the end of the year, as he averaged 23.2 points in the last nine games. Expect him to make an immediate impact and potentially even start.
Who else can be added?
Christian Bishop: Bishop played inside Allen Fieldhouse this past season and had an impressive game against KU with 13 points off 5-of-6 shooting and nine rebounds. Bishop would add perimeter shooting and another forward Self could utilize. I see Bishop coming to Kansas.
TyTy Washington: Mentioned in the last version of this story, Washington is the No. 30 player in the 2021 class and is a combo-type guard. Right now, Washington is being heavily recruited. Although it could still happen, I don’t see him coming to Kansas.
Other transfers: As some have joked, it seems that Kansas is in the running for every player who enters the transfer portal. Really, it's up to who decides to go to the NBA and Kansas’ scholarship numbers if they are going to continue picking up players in the transfer market.
Where does this leave the roster?
You can break down Kansas scholarship numbers in a few ways. If Garret, Agbaji, and Wilson all leave, the Jayhawks will be at 10 total scholarships, giving them room to make more additions. If all three stay — which is highly unlikely — Kansas will have the perfect number of 13 total scholarships. Then, of course, the easy math in between. If two players leave, 11 total scholarships. If one leaves, 12.
To me, the best-case scenario for Kansas next year would be to get Wilson and Agbaji back. And if they don’t, I’m sure Self will be able to bring in the right transfers to fit in with the team.
Way too early rotation prediction.
I’m going to base this “way too early” rotation prediction around Wilson and Agbaji staying. If that happens, here are the scholarship players Self would have at his disposal:
Guards: Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, Joseph Yesufu, Dajuan Harris, Bobby Pettiford Jr.
Forwards/Bigs: Mitch Lightfoot, David McCormack, Jalen Wilson, Cam Martin, Sydney Curry, KJ Adams, Zachary Clemence
My Starting Lineup: Yesufu, Agbaji, Wilson, Curry, McCormack
Sixth Men (yes, there will be two): Braun, Harris
Still expect to get good time: Pettiford, Lightfoot
Role players: Martin, Adams, Clemence
When I look at this roster, I truly see a team that can compete for a national championship next season. There’s strong depth at the guard position and a plethora of forwards and bigs to choose from.
I also see Self going to a bigger lineup next year, and if Curry is what people say he is, starting him at the four spot and allowing Wilson to play the three could be a mismatch for many teams. McCormack will likely be the anchor down low, like last season, and will have even more scoring/shooting weapons around next year.