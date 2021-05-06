A wild offseason for Kansas men’s basketball has finally started to cool down. But, with the updated transfer numbers and signees, where exactly do the roster and scholarship numbers stand?
Who has left from last year's squad?
Marcus Garrett: The senior guard announced he would pursue a professional basketball career and enter the 2021 NBA Draft on April 21. Garrett recently chose Young Money APAA Sports Agency to represent him. The Naismith Defensive Player of the Year (2020) leaves KU as one of the best defenders in the school's history.
Bryce Thompson: The former five-star guard from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the biggest departing name from this offseason. He has not yet found a destination for next year. As a freshman, Thompson struggled to find his role due to injuries and averaged 4.9 points and 1.6 rebounds.
Tyon Grant-Foster: The former top JUCO player was the first to enter the portal on March 29. He will be heading to DePaul to continue his collegiate career. Grant-Foster saw just 166 minutes of action with KU but performed well when he was in with 61 total points.
Tristan Enaruna: Coach Bill Self has always had high regards for Enaruna. However, the Netherlands native could never really put it all together. KU fans will still get a chance to see how he develops, though, as Enaruna is heading to conference foe Iowa State.
Gethro Muscadin: The Gonaives, Haiti native was another player Self had high regards for, describing Muscadin as a “baby colt.” However, his raw talent would have taken time to develop and with Kansas needing roster change, Muscadin headed to the portal. He will play for New Mexico next season.
Latrell Jossell: The guard will be heading back to his home state of Texas to play for Steven F. Austin next season. He had limited playing time for the Jayhawks but was able to knock in three three-pointers this season.
Who else could be leaving?
Both junior guard Ochai Agbaji and redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson have also put their names in the 2021 NBA Draft along with Garrett. However, both are retaining their NCAA eligibility, meaning they can decide to return to school by the July 1, 2021 deadline.
I would expect Wilson to come back to KU, as he will likely have a significant role for the Jayhawks next year.
Agbaji is an interesting case. I could see him leaving or staying. With a loaded 2021 NBA Draft Class pool, it may be better for Agbaji to stay one last year and climb up the draft boards.
Who will be returning?
Scholarship players: senior forward Mitch Lightfoot, junior forward David McCormack, sophomore guard Christian Braun and redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris.
Non-scholarship players: senior guard Chris Teahan and sophomore guard Michael Jankovich.
Who has been added via recruiting/the transfer portal?
Kansas now officially has a seven-player signing class consisting of 2021 forwards Zachary Clemence and KJ Adams, 2021 guard Bobby Pettiford Jr., JUCO signee Sydney Curry, transfers Cam Martin and Joseph Yesufu, and finally, 2022 guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. — who reclassified to join the Jayhawks next season.
This signing class, according to 247sports, is best in the Big 12 and ranked No. 6 nationally.
Where does this leave the roster and who else can be added?
With seven newcomers coming in and just four players slated to return, Kansas is sitting at 11 scholarships. If Wilson decides to stay at KU instead of going to the NBA, that would bring it to 12, with room to add one more player.
The best scenario for Kansas would be for both Agbaji and Wilson to return. That would mean four returning starters for the Jayhawks and a perfect 13 scholarship. However, I think the likely situation is for one of those players to go to the NBA, leaving Kansas with one open scholarship.
So, who else could Kansas add? Well, ideally Kansas would grab TyTy Washington, a skilled guard ranked No. 12 in ESPN’s class of 2021 rankings. The Phoenix native recently cut his list to a final six of Kansas, Arizona, Baylor, Kentucky, LSU and Oregon and will announce a decision on May 15.
Really, Kansas is in the market to add another guard of some sort. Some popular names currently in the transfer portal include Maryland’s Darryl Mosser, Georgia’s Sahvir Wheeler and Rutgers’ Jacob Young. Who Kansa will add with this last spot is still up in the air, but Washington is certainly the top target right now.