As Kansas men’s basketball makes their way through the offseason, recruiting appeared to begin quieting down a few weeks ago. Now, a roster that once seemed puzzling can be clearly explained.
While head coach Bill Self made some late additions that filled out the rest of the scholarship spots open on the roster, these changes look to complete the wild offseason with players set to report in June.
With that being said, here is how the 2021-2022 roster is shaping up in the fourth edition of the Kansas men’s basketball roster outlook.
Who has left from the 2020-2021 roster?
There have not been any additional players to leave the Kansas program since the last roster outlook, as a total of six players had either moved on to the NBA or have entered the transfer portal. However, the latest Kansas transfer Bryce Thompson will be facing the Jayhawks soon, as he decided to transfer to Oklahoma State last week.
The main questions now are will redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson and junior Ochai Agbaji decide to stay with Kansas, or head to the NBA. Both players have until July 19 to decide if they will stay in the NBA Draft process.
As of now, it does appear that Jalen Wilson plans to come back to Kansas next season, with a lot of new talent coming in that he can play around. However, due to some late additions by Self, Ochai Agabji may be more likely to stay in the NBA Draft.
If both players wanted to return to Lawrence, that would put the Jayhawks over the 13 player scholarship limit, assuming new Arizona State transfer Remy Martin will also come to Lawrence. Bottom line, some hard decisions will have to be made between now and July 19. There could also be a transfer coming as well, but the core that is returning appears to be locked and loaded for 2021.
Who has returned from 2020-2021?
Sophomore guard Christian Braun, redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris, and junior forward David McCormack will all be returning as scholarship players. Fifth year's Mitch Lightfoot and Chris Teahan alongside junior Michael Jankovich will be returning as players not counted against the scholarship limit.
Who has been added since the last roster outlook?
Along with the seven players Kansas had already added, three more players have been added to the Jayhawk roster. As mentioned previously, the most notable transfer the Jayhawks have picked up is Remy Martin, who committed to Kansas Monday. Martin was rated one of the top transfers in the portal this offseason, leading the Pac-12 in scoring in 2020-2021 and shooting 43.3% from the field.
The other transfer Kansas picked up was former Big 12 foe Jalen Coleman-Lands out of Iowa State, who committed to Kansas on Wednesday. Despite the Cyclones not having the season they wanted, Lands shot 43.5% from the field last season and will provide an immediate spark for the Jayhawks in what will be the fourth team he has played for in his college career.
Additionally on Saturday, Dillon Wilhite announced on Twitter he will be joining the Jayhawks as a preferred walk on. Wilhite is from San Diego, CA and received offers from Boston University, the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Naval Academy, and the United States Military Academy at West Point.
I’m excited and blessed to announce I will be joining the University of Kansas Jayhawk family where I will be continuing my basketball and academic career! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for supporting me along the way! Rock Chalk! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/io8DcQu2Wl— Dillon Wilhite (@dillonwilhite) May 16, 2021
This will likely be how the roster will shape up heading into summer workouts and practice. With a lot of new faces and talent, this team will have the chance to do something special in what will be a more typical off season than last year due to the pandemic.