Kansas men’s basketball will face Stephen F. Austin in Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 29, replacing a previously scheduled game against Harvard, according to a Kansas Athletics news release.
The Ivy League previously canceled its fall sports seasons on July 8, forcing Kansas to fill a hole in its 2020-21 schedule.
“When we lost the Harvard game, we wanted to fill the opening with a quality opponent, and [Stephen F. Austin] clearly fits that description,” Kansas coach Bill Self said in a statement.
The Lumberjacks are coming off a 28-3 season, before COVID-19 shut down the men’s basketball season last March. This includes an 85-83 overtime victory at then-No. 1 Duke on Nov. 26, 2019.
Stephen F. Austin is also led by coach Kyle Keller, who was an assistant on Self’s coaching staff at Kansas 2008-2011.
“He’s a great coach and a great friend and I look forward to having him back at Allen Fieldhouse,” Self said. “This will be a game that will benefit us and hopefully help us get better.”
Kansas has never faced Stephen F. Austin in men’s basketball before. The Jayhawks have won their last 30 non-conference games at home.
This follows Kansas football rescheduling its season opener after New Hampshire and the Colonial Athletic Association canceled its fall sports seasons. The Jayhawks are now scheduled to face Southern Illinois Aug. 29 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.