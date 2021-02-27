Kansas men's basketball shocked the undefeated No. 2 Baylor Bears 71-58 in a senior night showdown Saturday.
Senior forward David McCormack led all scorers with 20 points and played a dominant game throughout.
The Jayhawks also got big contributions from senior guard Marcus Garrett, who had 14 points and 7 rebounds and sophomore guard Christian Braun with 11 points and 9 rebounds.
Senior forward Mitch Lightfoot and freshman guard Dajuan Harris also contributed heavily off the bench.
The Jayhawks held Baylor, the best three-point shooting team in the nation, to a mere 23% from behind the arc. Baylor star junior guard Jared Butler was also held in-check, contributing only 5 points.
The story of the first half was McCormack’s dominance and the Jayhawks’ defensive efficiency, as the the Bears shot 41% from the field, and 30% from behind the arc in the half.
The Jayhawks started off the game looking impressive on defense, forcing Baylor into two air-balls. McCormack recorded four early points, but Agbaji was unable to convert good looks from three on the other end of the court as the game was tied 4-4 at the first media timeout.
Kansas’ defense continued to look sharp as the Bears had yet another air-ball and shot clock violation out of the timeout. McCormack continued his hot start adding another four points, while Garrett added a bucket as the Jayhawks went on a 6-0 run before a Baylor timeout.
Kansas stayed solid on defense, while freshman guard Bryce Thompson knocked down only his seventh three-pointer of the season as the Jayhawks led 13-8 at the next stoppage.
The Bears found their way back, forcing three-straight Kansas turnovers while knocking down a quick field goal and then two straight threes to pull ahead 16-13 before a Kansas timeout.
The two teams found themselves in a tight back-and-forth game, but the one constant was McCormack’s power as he was already in double figures with more than five minutes left in the half.
Although Kansas trailed 25-24, Butler was a non-factor with no points through the first half with four and a half minutes remaining.
McCormack had 14 of the Jayhawks’ 26 points at the final media timeout as they held a one-point advantage over the Bears.
Even with McCormack picking up his second foul with a few minutes left, the Jayhawks continued to produce offensively as Garrett picked up two field goals and Braun got three points up and an and-one as the Jayhawks finished on a 7-0 run to end the half. The defense continued to slow the Bears offensive attack and the Jayhawks led 33-30 after the first.
Kansas continued its defensive onslaught out of the break, jumping out to a 41-33 advantage at the first media timeout. One of the reasons for the Jayhawks’ dominance was that they were out rebounding the Bears 32-14 five minutes into the second half.
Even though Kansas continued to score, Baylor senior guard MaCio Teague hit two-straight threes, including a foul on the second, cutting the score to 45-42 with 13 minutes left.
Kansas responded immediately with five-straight points as the advantage grew to 50-42 when the Bears called a timeout.
The two traded blows, but the Jayhawks always stayed a step ahead as they still lead 56-51 with seven and a half minutes left in the half.
Even after McCormack picked up his fourth foul and was forced to sit, the Jayhawks continued to score efficiently to extended their lead to 61-52 with just under five minutes to play.
The Jayhawks started to take complete control of the game as Lightfoot contributed minutes in McCormack’s absence and at the final media timeout, the advantage had grown to 63-52.
The Bears weren’t going away though, immediately coming out of the stoppage on a quick 4-0 run, but Braun responded with two made free throws to bring the advantage back up to nine.
The Jayhawks eventually closed the game out and handed the Bears their first lost of the season.
Kansas moves to 18-8 on the season, closing out Big-12 play with a 12-6 record. The Jayhawks will close out the regular season against UTEP on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.