Kansas men’s basketball signed two transfer additions to the roster Tuesday afternoon, as Remy Martin and Jalen Coleman-Lands have committed their talents to the program.
Both Martin and Coleman-Lands announced their decisions to join KU in May, boosting the Jayhawks’ depth and experience heading into the 2021-22 season.
The two will be joining a position group that held some uncertainty over the past few months, due to guards Ochai Agbaji and Jalen Wilson’s decision to explore the NBA Draft process.
Martin will be making the move from Arizona State, where the senior guard led the Sun Devils in points per game. His addition has been well received by both fans and Kansas Head Coach Bill Self.
“We believe Remy to be one of the best lead guards in America,” Self said. “We watched him up close play back-to-back years when he led the Sun Devils to victories over us, both in Allen Fieldhouse and in Tempe.”
Making the move after four seasons in the Pac-12, Remy will bring quite a bit of experience to the Kansas roster. However, the veteran support does not stop there for the Jayhawks.
Jalen Coleman-Lands is all-in with Kansas after stints at Illinois, DePaul, and Iowa State. After confident discussions with Coach Self, he decided he will lay roots down in Lawrence to finish his college career.
“I’m familiar with how they play, offensively and defensively, and I really like how Coach Self uses his guys with the main goal being to win,” Coleman-Lands said during an interview with the Lawrence Journal-World.
Coleman-Lands’s recent stop with the Cyclones opened the opportunity for him to develop himself in the leadership role, which may support his transition to the new roster forming with Kansas.
Both Martin and Coleman-Lands bring 10 years of collective experience on the college circuit. If Agabji and Wilson both decide to return, all of the scholarship openings within the program would be filled.