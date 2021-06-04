The Kansas men’s basketball program officially set a date to challenge St. Johns in New York City for this year’s Big 12 vs Big East showdown during the upcoming 2021-2022 season.
Announced last Wednesday, the two teams are scheduled to take place on Dec. 2, 2021 at UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders. Last season, St. Johns went 16-11 and 10-9 in conference play.
Kansas beat No. 8 Creighton in late December in the last Big 12/Big East battle Kansas faced. This will also be the Jayhawks’ second visit to New York next season, as KU plans to face off against Michigan State on Nov. 9, 2021.
Other matchups within the Big 12/Big East Battle include Texas Tech at Providence, Iowa State at Creighton, Xavier at Oklahoma State, Butler at Oklahoma, Marquette at Kansas State, UConn at West Virginia, Texas at Seton Hall, Villanova at Baylor and TCU at Georgetown.
Tipoff times and televised matchups have yet to be announced.