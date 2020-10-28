Kansas men’s basketball will open the season against Gonzaga on Nov. 25 in Fort Myers, Florida, according to a report from CBS Sports analyst Matt Norlander Wednesday.
The Jayhawks will face the Bulldogs in the first game of The Fort Myers Tip-Off, and then play St. Joseph’s on Nov. 27. Auburn is also scheduled to play in the multiple-team event.
Kansas was originally scheduled to open the season against Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Orlando. However, after ESPN canceled plans to host a bubble in Orlando, that game is without a venue. CBS Sports Insider Jon Rothstein reported Monday Indianapolis has emerged as the favorite to host both the Champions Classic and Jimmy V Classic.
Kansas men’s basketball and the Big 12 also released their official 2020-21 schedules Monday. In Kansas’ 2020-21 schedule graphic, the Kentucky game is slated for Dec. 1. The Jayhawks are also currently scheduled to open the Big 12 portion of their schedule on the road against Texas Tech on Dec. 17.
It was also announced Monday Allen Fieldhouse will host around 1,500 fans at home men’s basketball games this season. Kansas’ first scheduled home game is against North Dakota State on Dec. 5.
The NCAA Division I Council listed Nov. 25 as the earliest start date for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons on Sept. 16. The council also limited men’s teams to 25-game regular season schedules, but allowed flexibility for early season MTEs.
According to the NCAA, men’s basketball teams may schedule “24 regular-season games and participate in one multiple-team event that includes up to three games” or “25 regular-season games and participate in one multiple-team event that includes up to two games.”
As of Monday, Kansas had 24 regular-season games scheduled, including the game against Kentucky. This left three non-conference spots open on the schedule, according to a Kansas Athletics release Monday. With the addition of the two matchups in Fort Myers, this moves the Jayhawks to 26 games.