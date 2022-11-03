The Jayhawks rallied from a hot start by the Pittsburg State Gorillas to win their one and only exhibition game of the year 94-63 on Thursday night.
The Gorillas kicked off a hot start with two 3-pointers from redshirt sophomore RJ Fourney to put them up 6-0. They were able to double that lead going into the under 16 timeout as they led 12-0.
The Jayhawks got the lid off of the basket thanks to freshman center Zuby Ejiofor’s field goal inside of the paint.
The Gorillas would reach their biggest lead of the night of 15 as they went up 21-6 by way of junior Magic Reliford's 3-pointer.
The crowd of Allen Fieldhouse was rejuvenated when the Jayhawks set up a full-court press that started a 7-0 run for redshirt senior Kevin McCullar. He would end up with 13 points.
A sequence of a steal right underneath the basket, followed by a transition 3-pointer, then another steal that led to an easy dunk pulled the Jayhawks within one at 21-20.
The Jayhawks finally captured the lead thanks to freshman Gradey Dick’s 3-pointer to make it 27-26 with 6:33 to go in the first half.
Kansas ended the half on an 8-0 run to go into the locker room up 39-34
The Jayhawks continued that run into the second half as redshirt junior Dajuan Harris Jr. and Dick got lay-ups to go to make it a 12-0 run.
They continued to dominate the start of the half going up 54-36 and forcing former Jayhawk All-American and current Gorilla head coach Jeff Boschee to call a timeout.
Following the timeout, redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson was able to make two 3-pointers in a row to increase the lead to 60-41 at the under 16 timeout. Wilson finished with 23 on the night to lead all scorers.
Junior Bobby Pettiford then went on to get a lay-up, followed by an assist as he dove for and won his second loose ball of the night.
The Gorillas would respond with two 3-pointers, one from Reliford and one from junior guard Albert McBride. However, senior Michael Jankovich and Dick responded with 3-pointers of their own to go up 74-53 at the under eight timeout.
Freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr, who got the start for the Jayhawks, got his first points of the game following the timeout with a dunk, and then a transition pass off of the backboard from Harris to shake the rim once again. Those were four
Dick then scored off of a backdoor cut for the second time on the night, and completed the old school three point play. He scored 20 points on the night.
The Jayhawks would go into the under four timeout up 85-58.
They were able to coast to the finish with the comfortable lead, with the final score being 94-63
The Jayhawks now prepare for Omaha on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. to begin their regular season.