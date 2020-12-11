Kansas men’s basketball cruised to a comfortable 95-50 home win over the Omaha Mavericks Friday night.
The Jayhawks were led by junior guard Ochai Agbaji, who finished with 18 points and five rebounds. Junior forward David McCormack — who has severely struggled this season — picked up his play in the second half, recording his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds in the game.
Meanwhile, senior guard Marcus Garrett — who received his 2019-20 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award before the game — shot 1-for-5 from the floor but contributed in other ways with eight assists and two steals against the Mavericks.
As a team, Kansas shot 47.9% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc against the Mavericks.
On the other side, Omaha was plagued by turnovers and missed shots. The team shot 27% from the field against the Jayhawks, and turned the ball over 15 times. The Jayhawks took advantage, scoring 22 points off turnovers.
Kansas men’s basketball started out solid on the glass thanks to McCormack, who grabbed four defensive rebounds to start the game off. This spurred a 17-0 Kansas run in the first five minutes.
The Jayhawks out-rebounded the Mavericks 26-15 in the first half and 54-31 overall.
Kansas wasn’t always hot in the first half, going through a bit of a scoring drought for three minutes off six shot attempts. Redshirt senior Mitch Lightfoot brought the Jayhawks out of their drought with a layup at the 13-minute mark.
Lightfoot recorded 12 points and four rebounds — including a three-pointer — in only eight minutes in the first half. He finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
At halftime, Agbaji led the way with 11 points, going 3-for-4 from three-point range and three rebounds, bouncing back from his scoreless performance against Creighton.
The Jayhawks kept it moving out of the break, opening things up even more with a 12-0 run midway through the second half. Freshman guard Bryce Thompson took advantage of the lackluster Omaha performance and scored a wide open three-pointer, showing holes in the Omaha defense.
With the Jayhawks rolling, Kansas coach Bill Self had a chance to go deeper into his bench. Along with Lightfoot, junior forward Tyon Grant-Foster led the way with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals. In the last few minutes of the game, freshman guard Latrell Jossell scored on a layup and a deep three-pointer, while freshman forward Gethro Muscadin also scored his first points as a Jayhawk with an emphatic dunk.
The Jayhawks were originally scheduled to face off against Tarleton State Sunday, but that game was canceled due to Tarleton State reporting a positive COVID-19 test Friday.
Kansas will now open Big 12 play on the road against Texas Tech on Dec. 17. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.