Kansas men’s basketball will face off against the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville for the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
The Jayhawks and Volunteers will be playing for the third straight season. Kansas has won the last two matchups, including a 74-68 win over Tennessee in Allen Fieldhouse last season. The Jayhawks also lead the all-time series 4-1 against the Volunteers.
This will be the eighth season of the Big 12/SEC Challenge and the sixth-straight where all 10 games will be played on the same day. The Big 12 holds the advantage in the Challenge, going 4-1-2 in the series and 40-30 overall.
Kansas is 5-2 in the challenge with its losses coming to Florida in 2013 and Kentucky in 2019. Since 2007, Kansas is 8-4 in conference challenges.
2021 Big 12/SEC Challenge games:
Kansas at Tennessee
Auburn at Baylor
Iowa State at Mississippi State
Texas A&M at Kansas State
Alabama at Oklahoma
Arkansas at Oklahoma State
TCU at Missouri
Texas at Kentucky
Texas Tech at LSU
Florida at West Virginia