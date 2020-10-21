Men's Basketball vs. Tennessee-5.jpg

Sophomore guard Devon Dotson waits for the play against Tennessee. The Jayhawks defeated the Volunteers 74-68 Saturday, Jan. 25.

 Chance Parker/UDK

Kansas men’s basketball will face off against the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville for the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

The Jayhawks and Volunteers will be playing for the third straight season. Kansas has won the last two matchups, including a 74-68 win over Tennessee in Allen Fieldhouse last season. The Jayhawks also lead the all-time series 4-1 against the Volunteers. 

This will be the eighth season of the Big 12/SEC Challenge and the sixth-straight where all 10 games will be played on the same day. The Big 12 holds the advantage in the Challenge, going 4-1-2 in the series and 40-30 overall. 

Kansas is 5-2 in the challenge with its losses coming to Florida in 2013 and Kentucky in 2019. Since 2007, Kansas is 8-4 in conference challenges. 

2021 Big 12/SEC Challenge games:

Kansas at Tennessee

Auburn at Baylor

Iowa State at Mississippi State

Texas A&M at Kansas State

Alabama at Oklahoma

Arkansas at Oklahoma State

TCU at Missouri

Texas at Kentucky

Texas Tech at LSU

Florida at West Virginia

