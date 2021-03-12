Kansas men’s basketball has withdrawn from the Big 12 tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test within the team.
The Jayhawks will remain in Kansas City, following team health guidelines in preparation of the NCAA Tournament, according to Kansas Athletics. The tournament begins with the First Four on March 18. In order to go to Indianapolis, the NCAA is requiring seven straight negative tests.
“Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can’t continue to compete for the Big 12 championship,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said in a statement Friday. “While we have been fortunate to avoid this throughout the season, there are daily risks with this virus that everybody participating is trying to avoid.
“We have followed the daily testing and additional protocols that have been setup for us, unfortunately we caught a bad break at the wrong time. I look forward to preparing my team in probably a unique way for next week’s NCAA Tournament.”
The Jayhawks were already without junior forward David McCormack and sophomore forward Tristan Enaruna COVID-19 protocols before the Big 12 tournament started.
Kansas will find out its NCAA tournament seed on Selection Sunday this weekend.