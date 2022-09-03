Kansas cross country held its 2022 season opener on Saturday at the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farms. The Jayhawk women’s team finished with 43 points, while junior Chandler Gibbens led the Kansas men to first place with 22 points.
Kansas would come in first, followed by Kansas State taking second place, with Kansas City taking third place and Oral Roberts taking fourth for the men’s 6k race. Kansas State would take first place for the women’s 5k, followed by Kansas at second, Kansas City at third and Oral Roberts in fourth.
Gibbons won the men’s 6k race with a time of 18:21.63. Three Jayhawks also finished top-five overall, including freshman Tanner Newkirk who finished in 4th with a time of 18:40.28, and freshman Tanner Talley who finished in 5th with a time of 18:40.28.
On the women’s side, Kansas junior Lona Latema won the women’s 5k with a time of 17:28.74. The Jayhawk Women placed second in their season opener.
“I thought the men’s team did a great job of executing the team approach, and they competed well throughout the race. They ran with a lot of confidence and focus,” Assistant Coach Michael Whittlesey said following the men’s victory, according to KU Athletics.
Six Jayhawks would finish in the top 10 overall for the men's team. Freshman Quenton Walion placed seventh overall with a time of 18:46.99, followed by freshman Christopher Stone in ninth in 18:57.01 and junior Sam Hubert in 10th in 18:57.71.
Sophomore Kenadi Krueger placed seventh overall in the women’s race with a time of 19:03.85, while freshman Tori Wingrove made her debut on the Kansas team with a 10th place finish and a time of 19:18.24. Freshman Eden Schwartz came in 12th at 19:30.40.
The Jayhawks’ next race will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska to compete in the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17.