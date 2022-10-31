Kansas men's golf finished its season strong at the Ka’anapali Classic in Maui, HI taking place Oct.28 through Oct. 30. The Jayhawks shot a strong 10-under in the final round to propel them into a top-five finish as a team. Kansas tied for fourth place with a score of 22-under par in the tournament.
Junior William Duquette led the way for the Jayhawks, finishing 13th overall and was the top finisher for the Jayhawks. Duquette had a solid start to the tournament carding a score of two under in the first round.
The under-par round was paved by four birdies and an eagle on hole nine. His second round was a bit less dominant, only recording a score of even par.
Once again, Duquette recorded four birdies in this round but had another four bogeys to even out the score. Duquette's final round was easily his best, carding a score of five-under-par. The score was made possible with the help of four birdies and two eagles on holes nine and 15.
Duquette finished with a final score of seven-under-par, 11 strokes behind winner Clemson sophomore Andrew Swanson.
Junior Cecil Belisle also was another top-20 finisher for the Jayhawks. Just like Duquette, Belisle got off to a hot start in round one, starting his tournament with a score of three-under-par which included a whopping five birdies.
Belisle's second round was not the ideal follow-up to his strong start. Belisle shot a score of one-over-par in round two, recording three bogeys and a double bogey on hole two along the way.
The junior sat in 24th place heading into the final round, but he saved his best for last. Belisle shot his best score of four-under-par in his final round, carding five birdies along the way. Four of his birdies came in a row, from hole six through nine.
Belisle finished his tournament in a tie for 17th place with a final score of six-under-par.
With the rest of the Jayhawks, junior Davis Cooper finished in 27th place with a final score of four-under-par, along with junior Gunnar Broin finishing in 35th place with a score of two-under-par. Freshman Will King rounded out the team in 83rd place with a score of five-over-par.
The tournament marks the end of the Jayhawks' fall season as they take the winter off to prepare for the spring. The Jayhawks will look to start their quest back to the NCAA Championships strong at The Prestige in La Quinta, CA, on Feb. 20.