A rare weekday tournament for the Kansas Men's Golf team wrapped up Wednesday afternoon, as the Jayhawks finished in seventh place at the Big 12 Championships at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The Jayhawks finished at 43-over for the entirety of the four-round tournament, despite shooting a combined 1-under for the final two rounds. The field each played two rounds on Monday on the challenging course.
"The course was a beast today," Kansas men's golf coach Jamie Bermel said. "Every hole was difficult, down wind and into the wind."
Kansas finished Monday in seventh place at 44-over.
"It wasn't our best score," Bermel said after Monday's round. "But no one gave up and we just kept grinding."
The Jayhawks responded to Bermel's advice heading to Tuesday, improving their score by 22 shots in a much calmer third round. However, they still finished in seventh place once again.
Wednesday's final round saw another strong day, but not enough to move up in the standing, and ultimately ended up going wire-to-wire in seventh place.
"Obviously, we played poorly the first two rounds, and much better the last two," Bermel said. "Unfortunately, we have to count the first two rounds as it was a 72-hole event."
Oklahoma State took home its 11th Big 12 championship title at 9-under, just edging out Oklahoma by one stroke and Texas by two strokes.
Junior Harry Hillier was the highest scorer for the Jayhawks, who finished tied for 19th place at +11 for the tournament. Shooting one-stroke behind him was freshman William Duquette at +12 and tied for 22nd.
Other Jayhawk finishers include freshmen Luke Kluver tied for 25th at +13, junior Ben Sigel tied for 32nd at +15 and freshman Sion Audrain finishing along in 44th place at +20.
The Jayhawks now await the field for the NCAA Regionals which run from May 17 to May 19, location still to be determined.