A strong weekend performance by the Kansas men's golf team ended with an eventual second place finish at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City.
As a five-man team, the Jayhawks shot 19-under for the tournament, finishing five strokes behind the tournament host, Iowa, who won on its home course for the second straight year.
"Iowa is very tough to beat on its home course," Kansas men's golf coach Jamie Bermel said. "We played well again today, but just couldn't quite get it done."
The two day tournament, which had two rounds played on Saturday, was seemingly a match between KU and Iowa to see who took home the crown. The Jayhawks were in second following all three rounds of the tournament, while trying to catch the Hawkeyes who led wire-to-wire.
The next highest team, Marquette, was 14 strokes off the Jayhawks final score. The Hawkeyes picked up the tournament victory for the 16th time in 27 years.
The excitement of the tournament came on hole 17 Sunday afternoon when junior Ben Sigel carded a hole-in-one, adding to his impressive five-under round three.
Sigel finished second on the team behind fellow junior Harry Hillier, who went under par in all three rounds. Hillier finished tied for fourth with a 7-under tournament, five strokes behind Iowa's Alex Schaake who took home the individual medal with a 12-under weekend. It is Hillier's second top-five finish of the season.
Freshman Luke Kluver finished third on the Jayhawks scorecard, shooting 3-under for the tournament. Kluver notched 5-under in the first round, before shooting back-to-back 1-overs in rounds two and three. He finished tied for ninth on the weekend.
The surprise of the weekend came from freshman Sion Audrain, who along with Zach Sokolosky finished tied for 12th with a 1-under weekend.
"I'm really happy with Sion as the five-man this week," Bermel said. "We counted his score all three rounds and it helped take some pressure off the other four guys."
Freshman William Duquette rounded out the Jayhawk scorecard with a 3-over weekend, finishing tied for 23rd.
This weekends' performance showed the true potential this KU team has. Following a disappointing week last weekend at the Aggie Invitational, a bounce-back week was surely what Bermel was looking for. However, Bermel says they still need to get better before the Big 12 Championships next week.
"We have a week before we head to Prairie Dunes for Big 12s and we need to continue to get better," Bermel said.
The three day championships will begin next Monday, April 26 in Hutchinson, Kansas.