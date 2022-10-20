Kansas men's golf finished middle of the pack in the first Big 12 Conference match play of the year this week.
The Jayhawks went 2-2-1 on the week. A solid week record-wise is even more impressive when done in a Big 12 match play that featured five ranked teams.
Match One:
Kansas took on No. 16 Oklahoma in their first match of the week. The Sooners took five out of six from the Jayhawks, with one match being a tie.
The tie came when Kansas junior Davis Cooper took on Oklahoma sophomore Drew Goodman. Cooper and Goodman tied through the first three holes, but Cooper jumped out to a lead with a win on hole three.
Cooper stayed hot and won the next two holes to take a three-up lead through five. Goodman won the ninth hole and made the score two up in favor of Cooper heading into the back nine.
Goodman won the next two holes, giving him three wins in a row and tying the score at all square. Cooper responded with two wins of his own, giving him a two-up lead with only five holes to play.
Goodman scratched across two more wins over the final five holes leaving the final score of the match tied.
Match Two:
The Jayhawks faced off against No. 17 Oklahoma State in their second match of the week. The Cowboys gave the Jayhawks the same treatment as Oklahoma by taking the match.
Once again, Kansas could muster just one tie, this time coming from a match that pitted Kansas freshman Will King against Oklahoma State junior Jonas Baumgartner.
Baumgartner took a one-up lead early on King and held it for a few holes. King was able to tie the score up after three holes. Baumgartner quickly got the lead back but surrendered it again to King.
With the score tied late, King won two holes in a row and held onto that lead with only two to play. Baumgartner was able to achieve the improbable and won the final two holes and force a tied final score.
Match Three:
Kansas took on West Virginia in their third match of the week and swept the Mountaineers 6-0. Junior Cecil Belisle won 3-2, King won 3-2, junior Gunnar Broin won 3-2, Duquette won 3-2, Cooper won 4-3 and junior Sion Audrain won by one hole.
Match Four:
In their second to last round, the Jayhawks took on Baylor. Kansas was able to pick up three wins and take the match 3-1-2.
In match one, Belisle took on Baylor sophomore Drew Wrightson. Belisle took a two-hole lead early after winning the first two holes.
Belisle held this lead for a while, but Wrightson came all the way back to tie it down the stretch.
Belisle won two of the final three holes to win the match 3-1. The next match featured Audrain taking on Baylor junior Trey Bosco. Bosco won the first two holes to jump out to a two-up lead.
Audrain slowly mounted a comeback, eventually tying it up. After surrendering the lead and getting it back, Audrain held on to a two up lead to take the win 2-1.
Broin was the final winner of the match, as he took on senior Johnny Keefer of Baylor. Keefer took a one up lead after hole two, but that was the only time the rest of the round he would have a lead.
Broin led by as much as three in the round and officially won the round on the 16th hole, taking it 3-2.
Match Five:
The Jayhawks took on in-state rival No. 18 Kansas State in their final match of the week. The Wildcats and Jayhawks split the match 3-3.
King won 5-4, Duquette won 3-1 and Cooper won 3-1 for the Jayhawks.
Kansas will be back in action next on Oct. 28, at the Ka'anapali Classic in Maui, Hawaii.