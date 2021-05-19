Despite the valiant effort by the Kansas men's golf team at the NCAA Regional in Tallahassee from Monday through Wednesday, the Kansas men's golf team did not qualify for next weekend's NCAA Championship after finishing outside the top five of 14 teams.
Finishing at six-under for the tournament, the Jayhawks concluded the tournament in seventh place, three strokes behind fifth-place TCU. Tournament host and the No. 2 ranked team in the nation, Florida State, finished in first place, 17 strokes ahead of second place Georgia.
Head coach Jamie Bermel was very pleased with his team's performance despite it ending the team's season.
"I don't coach, and the guys don't play, for moral victories, but I am extremely proud of the fight we had this week," Bermel said. "We played well today, and came up a little short."
The Jayhawks shot a tournament team best four-under in Wednesday's final round, mostly due to freshman Sion Audrain's four-under round himself. Audrain finished at even-par for the tournament, tied for second on the team with fellow freshman William Duquette.
Leading the way for the Jayhawks in the tournament was junior Harry Hillier, who finished tied for eighth on the individual leaderboard with a six-under tournament. Hillier finished under par in all three rounds, finishing with 17 birdies for the week.
Junior Ben Sigel and freshman Luke Kluver rounded out the Jayhawk card, each shooting three-over for the tournament and finished tied for 37th on the individual leaderboard.
The Jayhawks will return every single player on the roster next year, and after a successful season, Bermel expects this season ending loss to motivate his men even more going into next year.
"I hope this motivates the guys to get better over the summer," Bermel said. "When they get back in the fall, we will be ready to go."