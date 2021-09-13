The Kansas men's golf team tied for first place with Notre Dame at the Gopher Invitational, held at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Jayhawks and Fighting Irish both posted final scores of 14-under (838).
Kansas and Notre Dame dominated the tournament, with the third-place Michigan State Spartans coming in at only 5-under (847), nine strokes behind the Jayhawks and Fighting Irish. Not only did the Kansas team tie for first, but sophomore Luke Kluver won the tournament shooting a 10-under (203).
Kluver came into the final day tied for the lead after shooting an opening-round 4-under bogey-free 67, followed by a 1-under 70, in which he picked up a birdie on the first hole and finished the day with pars on the final six holes, according to KU Athletics. The sophomore saved his best for last, shooting a 5-under 66 on the final day to secure the individual win. Kluver has now finished top 10 in back-to-back tournaments to start the year.
The Jayhawks team win was not just an individual effort, as an impressive effort from senior Callum Bruce landed him a tie for fourth place. Bruce shot an even-par 71 to start the tournament, followed by a very impressive 4-under 67 to put him in a tie for fourth coming into the final day. Bruce shot a steady final day, 2-under 69, to stay tied for fourth at 6-under (207).
Senior Ben Sigel also performed well, tying for 16th. Sigel shot an even-par 71 to start the tournament, followed by a 2-under 69, which put him in a tie for 11th going into the final day. Sigel, unfortunately, shot a 1-over 72 on the final day, leaving him at 1-under (212) and tied for 16th on the tournament.
Kansas came into the day at 11-under with a four-shot lead and a shot at winning the tournament outright. Kansas shot a respectable 3-under for the final day, but Notre Dame didn't go down easily. The Fighting Irish mounted a comeback on the final day, shooting a 9-under and tying Kansas for the team lead. Despite the impressive comeback, a team tie for first and an individual win for Luke Kluver led to the best finish so far for Jamie Bermel’s Jayhawks.
The Jayhawks return to action on Monday, Sept. 27 at the Windon Memorial in Chicago, with an opening tee time yet to be announced.