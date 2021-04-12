While former KU men's golfer Gary Woodland was finishing his final rounds at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia - where he tied for 40th while shooting four-over - the Kansas men's golf team was competing at the Aggie Invitational in Bryan, Texas.
Finishing +32 on the weekend, the Jayhawks had a tournament-best round of 295 on Sunday's final day to propel them up to an eighth place finish out of 17 teams.
The highlight of the weekend for the Jayhawks was freshmen Luke Kluver, who shot +2 for the tournament. Finishing tied for 12th place on the individual leaderboard, Kluver picked up his fourth straight top 20 finish to begin his collegiate career.
Kansas men's golf coach Jamie Bermel was impressed once again with Kluver, but was disappointed that his teammates couldn't get going to improve on the team score.
"Luke had another good week," Bermel said. "But we need better scores from the three, four, five guys."
The next highest finisher for the Jayhawks was junior Ben Sigel who finished tied for 31st while shooting a +7 for the weekend. The five stroke difference between the two was glaring and with the next best player, junior Harry Hillier, finishing tied for 50th with a +11 showed the big gap between the KU golfers.
"We just made too many careless errors today," Bermel said, "We can't recover from those errors. We need to tighten things up."
Other finishers for the Jayhawks included freshmen William Duquette's +15 (T-63), Zach Sokolsoky's +22 (T-77) and sophomore Jeff Doty finishing +22 (T-77).
The Jayhawks will be back in competition next weekend in the University of Iowa hosted Hawkeye Invitational. The tournament will be one day shorter than usual and will begin next Saturday, April 17.