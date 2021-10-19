University of Kansas senior Harry Hillier started one over par through the first two holes at the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational, which began Sunday.

Hillier righted his unfavorable start to the tournament with an eagle on the third hole, par 5, putting him at one under and starting a stretch of four eagles over 36 holes. A strong first two rounds propelled Hillier into a tie for second place and helped the Kansas men win their third straight stroke play tournament.

KU shot a final score of 829 [35-under], seven strokes ahead of second place Kent State. Hillier bolstered the team and senior Callum Bruce provided support that led to a second place finish.

The pair shot the same score for all three rounds of the tournament, starting with a strong 68, two strokes short of first place. Then, they followed up with a 66 in the second round and a 71 in the third.

Although KU did not have an individual winner this tournament as they did in the previous two stroke play victories, Kansas virtually overshadowed opponents all tournament long. The Jayhawks shot 28-under after two rounds and held a nine-shot lead heading into the final round, Kansas Athletics said.

Although the Jayhawks only shot 7-under on the final day, they were able to hold off the rest of the 16 team field and secured the win.

Sophomore Davis Cooper finished in the top 20 at a tie for 19th with a final score of 5-under and sophomore Luke Kluver rounded out the top 30 finishing in a tie for 25th with a final score of 4-under.

The Jayhawks came into the tournament ranked in the top 10 in the nation at No. 9. After this week's win they are looking to jump up in the rankings and hope to chase down other top 10 opponents in the Big 12 like Texas, Oklahoma State and No. 1 Oklahoma.

Kansas is back in action on Friday, Oct. 29 at the Ka'anapali Classic in Maui, Hawaii.