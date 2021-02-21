A positive COVID-19 test has forced the Kansas men’s golf team to withdraw mid-tournament from the Desert Intercollegiate, the team announced Saturday morning.
In the opening tournament of the spring season, the Jayhawks were leading the field of 21 teams by two strokes entering the second day of the tournament.
“We got off to a solid start, and just kept making birdies,” Kansas men's golf coach Jamie Bermel said to KU Athletics. “We had a perfect day of weather, and we took full advantage of the conditions.”
In addition, freshman Luke Kluver was leading the individual portion of the tournament by two shots. Kluver shot a career-low 65, after a bogey-free round.
“You can’t win the tournament after the first day,” Bermel said after the round on Friday. And unfortunately, he couldn’t have been more right.
The Jayhawks will return to action March 8 at the Lamkin San Diego Classic.