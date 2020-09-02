Kansas senior men's golfer Harry Hillier won the High Plains Amateur this past Sunday at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City, Kansas, finishing with a two-day total of 7-under (137).
Hillier finished the back nine with five birdies, including the final three holes, to take home the title by two strokes. Sophomore Sion Audrain also impressed, finishing tied for third place at 4-under (140).
Final round 6-under par 66 propels @KUMensGolf Harry Hillier to victory at the 2020 High Plains Amateur @BuffaloDunes pic.twitter.com/4zSJ1W6GHd— Central Links Golf (@centlinksgolf) August 30, 2020
Hillier finished the first day at 1-under (71), trailing Audrain by five strokes after he shot an impressive 6-under (66) to lead the 69 man field going into the final day. On day two, Hillier eagled on hole four and kept pace through the front nine, but still trailed going into the backstretch.
After a bogey on hole 13, Hillier finished hot with birdies on holes 14, 16, 17, and 18. Audrain ended his second round with a 2-over (74).
Sophomore Zach Sokolosky finished tied for 14th with a two-day total of 3-over (147), and freshman Tate Herrenbruck finished tied for 23rd with a two-day total of 5-over (149).
Coming off an impressive junior season, Hillier posted the highest total out of all Jayhawk golfers in five of their 13 meets last season. The Te Puke, New Zealand native is one of the Jayhawks’ top returners this year.
Hillier had an impressive spring season including back-to-back second-place finishes at the Desert Intercollegiate and Desert Mountain Intercollegiate. Hillier is currently ranked 266th in the World Golf Amateur Rankings.
Final Scores:
Harry Hillier 71-66-137
Sion Audrain 66-74-140
Zach Sokolosky 72-75-147
Tate Herrenbruck 76-73-149