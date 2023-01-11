Kansas men’s basketball topped the Oklahoma Sooners Tuesday night by a final score of 79-75 to earn their 15th win of the season and their fourth in Big 12 Conference play. But, despite Kansas winning the game, there were points when it looked grim for the Jayhawks.
Kansas held the lead in this matchup for 16 minutes and 21 seconds, as the Sooners maintained an advantage for 17 minutes and 48 seconds. The lead changed 14 times in the contest, and the teams were tied nine times throughout the game.
However, toward the middle of the second half, Oklahoma started to gain some distance from the Jayhawks. In over eight minutes of game time in the second half, the Sooners would go on a 25-13 run, which started when Kansas led 48-46 and ended with the Jayhawks trailing 71-61.
Oklahoma looked like they were on their way to upsetting No. 2 Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse, something the Sooners haven’t done since 1993 and nobody has done since Kentucky, who beat Kansas a mere 347 days ago in the Phog.
All of a sudden, Kansas started to find life. When their back was against the wall, down by 10 at home, while having an eight-game winning streak hanging in the balance, the crimson and blue started to mount a comeback.
Kansas would get two quick baskets, by way of a sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. dunk and a redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson’s three-pointer. Suddenly, the Oklahoma lead was down to just five, which forced Sooner head coach Porter Moser to call a timeout.
Following the timeout, Oklahoma would fail to convert on offense once again, and a redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris jumper cut the Sooner lead to just three. Oklahoma would score to push their lead back to five, but Adams took exception to that, as he would grab a basket on back-to-back possessions, and just like that, it was a one-point game.
Redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. would drop in an and-one layup on the Jayhawks’ next possession, and the comeback was completed. Kansas went from down 10 to leading the game in just four minutes and 37 seconds.
The Sooners would never get the lead back after the McCullar and one, and Kansas would hit free throws late to solidify the win with a final score of 79-75. Kansas ended the game on an 18-4 run.
Kansas head coach Bill Self acknowledged that he was grateful for the win, but he didn’t feel that they played well.
“I know we’re so happy that we won, but that’s about the poorest we have played in a long time,” Self said.
Coach Self also wanted to give credit to the home-court advantage to help mount the comeback, but the players deserve the credit as well.
“Sometimes when you talk about this place [Allen Fieldhouse], you don’t give enough credit to the players,” Self said.
Wilson added that the main message while the team was losing was to just remain calm and play the same way they had all year.
“We’ve been battle tested so much this year, especially with close games in the conference. We have always found a way to stay composed, no matter what, and that was the message, just continue to play our ball,” Wilson said.
Wilson and the Jayhawks will look to push their winning streak to 10 games as they will host No. 14 Iowa State. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN+.