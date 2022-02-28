Kansas men’s basketball dropped one spot Monday in the AP Top 25 Poll, listed at No. 6 in the nation. The Jayhawks found themselves down in the rankings after their road loss against now-No. 3 Baylor.
Other Big 12 Conference teams listed in this week's AP Poll include No. 3 Baylor, No. 12 Texas Tech and No. 21 Texas.
The Jayhawks are still projected as a No. 1 seed in ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi’s latest mock bracket released Monday. Gonzaga, Arizona and Baylor are other teams projected as one seeds. Lunardi’s latest tweet didn’t reveal which No. 16 seed the Jayhawks will play against, but the full bracketology will be updated this week.
The Big 12 is projected to have six teams in the tournament as of now: Kansas (No. 1 seed), Baylor (No. 1 seed), Texas Tech (No. 3 seed), Texas (No. 4 seed), Iowa State (No. 7 seed) and TCU (No. 11 seed).
The Big 10 and the Big East are the only conferences with more teams in Lunardi’s mock bracket with nine and seven projected bids, respectively. The SEC currently has six bids, the same amount as the Big 12.
Kansas has a chance to up its bracket stock with three games this week as it takes on TCU in back-to-back matchups and ends the week at home against Texas. The Jayhawks go on the road to take on the Horned Frogs on March 1 at 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.