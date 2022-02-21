Kansas men’s basketball moved up one spot Monday in the AP Top 25 Poll, listed at No. 5 in the country. The Jayhawks found themselves moving up the rankings after their home win against Oklahoma State and road win against West Virginia last week.
Other Big 12 Conference teams listed in this week's updated AP Poll included No. 9 Texas Tech, No. 10 Baylor and No. 20 Texas.
The Jayhawks are also projected as a No. 1 seed in ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi’s latest mock bracket released Monday. Kentucky, Illinois and UCLA are also in the same region as Kansas. Lunardi’s latest tweet didn’t reveal which No. 16 seed the Jayhawks would play against, but the full bracketology will be updated this week.
The Big 12 is projected to have six teams in the tournament as of now: Kansas (No. 1 seed), Texas Tech (No. 2 seed), Baylor (No. 3 seed), Texas (No. 4 seed), TCU (No. 10 seed) and Iowa State (No. 10 seed). The Big 10 and the Big East are the only conferences with the same amount or more teams in Lunardi’s mock bracket with nine and seven projected bids.
Kansas has a chance to up its bracket stock with a home game against Kansas State and a road matchup against No. 10 Baylor. The Jayhawks take on K-State on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.