An energy-filled and physical Kansas football team emerged from the locker room Saturday in what turned out to be quite the game against the third-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

Led by redshirt junior quarterback Jason Bean and freshman running back Devin Neal, the Jayhawks came up just shy in a 35-23 loss -- a game that was determined within the final five minutes of action.

By far the most unusual play of the game was indeed the difference-maker as OU’s redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks completed a legal forward handoff behind the line of scrimmage to freshman quarterback Caleb Williams who extended the run and notched the Sooners with a first down.

After further review, the play stood and Oklahoma continued to move the sticks, scored a touchdown and secured its eighth win of the season, moving to 8-0.

On the game's opening kickoff return, junior safety Kenny Logan Jr. could not even salvage a one-yard pickup, as the Sooner defense stood him up on impact. However, what soon followed would be nothing short of remarkable for a Kansas offense that has previously struggled to get going early.

Facing a third and eight, Bean connected with super-senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II on a sizable gain, one that gave the Jayhawks a boost of momentum. Then, a combination of defensive offside penalties and three Bean runs positioned the Jayhawks at the one-yard line, approaching a score.

Neal, the Lawrence native, converted with one of two rushing touchdowns as the Jayhawks capped off a 14-play, 80-yard drive and registered their first, first-quarter touchdown since week two in Conway, South Carolina.

Oklahoma’s Williams appeared flustered during the Sooners' first drive, and rightfully so. KU’s defense limited breathing room by clogging up the box and pushing receivers to the sidelines. On third down, super-senior defensive end Kyron Johnson came off the edge into the “A” gap and stormed past the offensive line in the way of a sack and a 10-yard OU loss.

With OU forced to punt, the Jayhawks regained the ball and were left to just a 28-yard field goal from redshirt sophomore kicker Jacob Borcila. But on the bright side, Lassiter continued to gain positive yardage on third downs, while Neal tallied a 44-yard run.

Up 10-0 and nearing halftime, the defense once again stopped the Sooners empty-handed. On a rollout, Williams launched a ball downfield that was eventually intercepted by super-senior safety Ricky Thomas Jr., yet KU failed to pad the score amid a missed 57-yard field goal attempt.

Following a 20-minute intermission, Oklahoma busted out the gates as if it was a brand new ball game. The Sooners recorded 35 second-half points to the Jayhawks’ 13, and the biggest difference was Oklahoma’s ability to capitalize on missed opportunities such as a fourth-quarter punt and fumble from KU.

The Sooners not only got their way with ease but were able to highlight drives with big plays down the field that allowed the offense to then settle for short gains. Most notably, sophomore wide receiver Trevon West broke out in stride following a flea-flicker type action for 66 yards.

KU attempted to navigate a half where Oklahoma just could not be stopped and it did alright. Bean orchestrated a couple of drives resulting in touchdowns when handing off to Neal for six and a dime to sophomore slot receiver Luke Grimm which cut the deficit to five, 28-23.

Coach Lincoln Riley and No. 3 Oklahoma proved why they have been so dominant, with well-drawn out fourth down plays and gritty players to make the action come to fruition.

With the loss, the Jayhawks move to 1-6. Kansas hits the road next Saturday, Oct. 30 for a 6:00 p.m. game against No. 8 Oklahoma State.