Kansas football was, once again, involved in a one-sided affair Saturday, losing 41-14 to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders out-gained the Jayhawks 438-273.

After deferring the kickoff to the second half, the Jayhawk defense got their shot first. The Red Raiders stormed down the field on their first offensive series scoring the opening touchdown to go up 7-0 early.

Despite the offense starting their first drive off well, moving the ball efficiently, the drive stalled in Red Raider territory, and a 47-yard field goal attempt was no good.

Although the defense once again had trouble slowing Texas Tech on their next series, junior safety Kenny Logan Jr. picked off the Red Raiders on a deep shot to give the Jayhawks the ball back.

Texas Tech would get the ball back shortly after picking off Jason Bean on an overthrow, but the Jayhawk defense was able to hold the Red Raiders to just a field goal to make it 10-0.

The offense continued to struggle, going three and out the next drive and punting for the first time on the day despite not scoring.

Despite having multiple chances to get off the field, including a 3rd and 11, the Jayhawk defense still had trouble with the explosive Red Raider offense, which went down the field to score its second touchdown of the day making it 17-0.

After another three and out for the offense, the Red Raiders drove right down the field again and extended their lead to 24-0 going into halftime.

Despite picking up some first downs on their opening drive of the second half, the Jayhawk offense hit a wall again, eventually punting the ball away.

Texas Tech extended their lead on their next series, driving 92 yards down the field to make the score 31-0, with the Jayhawks seemingly searching for any type of response.

Kansas came out on the next offensive series picking up two straight first downs, but from then on it went downhill with the Jayhawks eventually turning the ball over on downs after a failed 4th and 5 conversion.

Like many drives before it, the Red Raiders had no trouble walking down the field against Kansas as Tech extended their lead to 38-0 with another touchdown.

Kansas found a quick first down on the next series, but two penalties on third down backed them up and they were unable to convert the third and long, punting away once again.

The defense was finally able to hold the Red Raiders to just a field goal on the next defensive series, but the lead widened again to 41-0.

Kansas eventually found the end zone with super-senior quarterback Miles Kendrick to sophomore receiver Luke Grimm making the score 41-7.

After a fumble recovery by the defense, the Jayhawks managed to score another touchdown and bring the score to 41-14, but the game would end with that same score.

The Jayhawks will return to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium next Saturday, Oct. 23, to face the Oklahoma Sooners.