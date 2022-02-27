After tying a season-high 102 points against Kansas State, No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball couldn’t keep up with No. 10 Baylor in an 80-70 loss. The Jayhawks got their offense going early, but stretches of cold shooting allowed the Bears to get back in the game.
Kansas built a 13-point lead with 5:47 left in the first half, before Baylor went on a 16-4 run to close the half. The Jayhawks went 2-for-10 during that run, as they went into halftime up by one.
“We played so well early, and then our shot selection was poor, and they took advantage of us shooting some quick shots and not playing through David [McCormack] when we should have in the first half,” head coach Bill Self said.
The Jayhawks continued scoreless in the second half for over five minutes and went 1-for-6 during the game’s final two minutes. Kansas took 14 more threes and 12 more field goals than Baylor, but shot just 34% from the field and 25% from the three-point line – both well below the season averages.
“We were getting good looks, shots just weren't falling, but we live with those people taking those shots,” senior guard Ochai Agbaji said.
Kansas shot 21 free throws for the game, but none came in the first half. Agbaji made the team’s first two free throws of the night and finished with 27 points, going 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.
“Getting downhill, making the ref make a call,” Agbaji said on Kansas’ change in aggressiveness. “Whether that be at the basket or just on the floor, so just being aggressive that way.”
The Bears had a lower shooting percentage from the three-point line at 21%, but shot a much higher percentage from the field at 48%. Baylor also had a 13-point advantage on fast break scoring and an 8-point advantage in points in the paint.
“They were pretty hard to guard,” Self said. “I think when they went small and played [Kendall] Brown or [Jeremy] Sochan at the five, we tried to switch it up, but bottom line was is that we had a hard time with keeping [James] Akinjo and [Adam] Flagler out of the paint. That hurt us a lot without question.”
The Jayhawks had a chance to earn at least a share of the Big 12 Conference title with a win. Instead, Kansas drops to 23-5 and is now just a half-game ahead of Baylor, with three regular-season games left to go.
“You could say it's a missed opportunity,” Self said. “But I didn't go in the game thinking that this was going to be a great opportunity. I went into the game thinking we were gonna have to play really well in order to win, and we didn't play well enough.”
Kansas stays on the road to face the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.