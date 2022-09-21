Kansas football is 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2009 thanks in part to an improved roster, coaching, and an improved culture. The offense of this team, however, may go overlooked. Kansas is scoring over 50 points per game to start the year, good for the third best in college football.
Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, the leader of the Jayhawk offense, has thrown seven touchdowns, and has run for three more. Daniels keyed in the fact that taking every play call with the right mindset has been one of the keys for the offense.
“Whatever play is called, you have to treat it like it’s the best play call ever. Going in with that mindset every play allows us to be able to finish drives, and when we aren’t able to score on a drive, it gives us that motivation that next play call we are going to be able to make it happen,” Daniels said.
Kansas has totaled 159 points in the young season, and newly added depth to offensive roles such as running back has been an important factor in the Jayhawks’ fast start.
“We’ve been able to put people in great positions to make plays and have the ammunition to put multiple backs on the field,” running back Tory Locklin said.
Kansas will be tested yet again this week as a fellow undefeated team, the Duke Blue Devils come to town. Offensive coordinator and play caller Andy Kotelnicki described what it’s like playing against such a disciplined defensive team.
“When you play a well-coached team like they are, it comes down to being able to do the fundamental things well,” Kotelnicki said.
The coordinator also went on to add that taking one game at a time has also been vital for the success of his offense.
“As the season goes on, you have to evolve. The things that you put on film, you can’t just turn right back around and do it again the next week. So you have to learn to grow and evolve schematically and as far as player’s abilities go, but you always have to remember to focus on the process, and that is one of our core values,” Kotelnicki said.
Duke and Kansas will meet in a battle of undefeated teams this Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, with kickoff set for 11 AM on Fox Sports 1.