Kansas women’s basketball traveled to Kansas City, Missouri, to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinal round on Friday. The Jayhawks couldn't keep the offense in rhythm as Kansas dropped the first game of the tournament 80-68.
The offense started out red hot in the first quarter and Kansas jumped out to an early 13-3 lead less than three minutes into the game. Despite the fast start for the Jayhawks, the offense sputtered after the first quarter and the Sooners took complete advantage.
“From a pace standpoint, that is the pace that we do want to play, and we do get up and down and I think we do a good job,” coach Jennie Baranczyk said.
After the quick start from the Jayhawks, the Sooners answered back on their own 27-5 run that started with 2:16 remaining in the first quarter. Kansas couldn’t slow down the Oklahoma offense and had no answers offensively during the stretch.
Shooting just 28.2% in the second half, Kansas lost its momentum and struggled to put points on the board to cut the Oklahoma lead. The basket seemed to have a lid on it the entire 20 minutes after the Jayhawks ended their day, converting just 3-for-22 on their field goals in the final 8:28.
“We wanted to come out with more juice,” junior guard Zakiyah Franklin said. “We felt like they came out with more juice in the first half. We just wanted to stay aggressive and get out to a good start.”
The Jayhawks had countless one-and-done possessions as they failed to grab offensive rebounds off missed shots. While the offense struggled and the shots weren’t falling, Oklahoma pushed in transition and ran up a 13-point lead going into halftime.
Kansas lost the rebounding battle 53-41 with offensive rebounding being the key to victory for the Sooners. Oklahoma grabbed a whopping 12 offensive rebounds in just the first half alone compared to the Jayhawks lone offensive board, giving the Sooners 16 extra shot attempts in the first 20 minutes.
“You just can’t give a team 35 extra possessions,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “Getting out-rebounded 14 just in the first half, give up 18 offensive rebounds for the game, that’s not a formula for winning.”
The Sooners out-rebounded the Jayhawks and sealed the victory to put an end to Kansas’ tournament run. Even with the Big 12 tournament ending for Kansas, there’s more postseason basketball to play as the Jayhawks await their NCAA tournament bid on Selection Sunday.
“We were not planning on going home, but that’s the case now,” Schneider said. “There’s a lot of things that can be celebrated with this group, whether it be the team or, in particular, individuals.”